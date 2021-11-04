Grace and Frankie Wraps Filming on Seventh and Final Season: 'What a Wild Ride'

The first four episodes of Grace and Frankie season 7 debuted in August, with the rest of the season set to premiere next year

And that's a wrap on Grace and Frankie.

The hit Netflix series finished filming its seventh and final season this week. The first four episodes of the season dropped on the streaming service in August, but the rest were delayed due to production shutting down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series follows Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin), two women who embark on a second act in their golden years after their respective husbands Robert (Martin Sheen) and Sol (Sam Waterston) come out as gay and leave them for each other.

In honor of the end of the series, many of the cast and crew shared tributes on social media.

"Wrap week with some of the best humans I've ever had the privilege of working with," Brooklyn Decker, who plays Grace and Robert's daughter Mallory, wrote on Instagram.

"I feel so grateful to have been a part of Grace and Frankie. Look at this glorious group of beauties," added her costar, Tim Badgley.

Director of Photographer Luke Miller shared a massive selfie of the cast and crew surrounding Fonda and Tomlin. "When your whole #family agrees to an #epic #selfie #farewell #graceandfrankie I love you all!" he captioned the picture.

"Grace and Frankie and Dave. Three old ladies who refuse to give up. What a wild ride," writer David Budin wrote alongside a photo of him with the two leading ladies.

Production designer Devorah Herbert also posted a sweet tribute to the series and those who made it happen.

"Well folks, that's a wrap on the final episode of #graceandfrankie," she began. "Seven seasons! So many memories, so many laughs, so many babies (28!), so many brilliant performances, brilliant scripts, brilliant colleagues. We ended as we began, with laughter, with tears, with paintings, with cake, and with yet another awe-inspiring performance by our leading ladies."

"Can't wait for everyone to see the final episodes when they drop on #netflix next year!" she added.

Grace and Frankie Credit: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

June Diane Raphael, who plays Mallory's sister Brianna, previously opened up to PEOPLE about filming the final season during COVID, calling her costars "probably the most vulnerable cast in all of television."

"So I know that everybody's been really serious about protocols and keeping everyone safe, especially with the population of our cast and the age of our cast," she said in September. "But it is totally bittersweet. It feels so great to be together. We're having so much fun. We just finished the 13th episode this week, so we're finishing up a series."

"It's just been wonderful, absolutely wonderful, and everybody's spirits are so high," Raphael added. "And I think that's been a gift. If there are any from such a difficult time, it's that no one is taking this for granted. Everybody is really grateful to experience each other and work together. It's been so much fun. I think this is our best season yet, and I think the energy on set is the best it's ever been."