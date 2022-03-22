Final Episodes of Grace and Frankie Will Premiere on April 29

The first four episodes of the seventh and final season already aired in August 2021

The end of Grace and Frankie is near.

The Netflix series is returning with its final episodes on April 29. All 12 new episodes will begin streaming the same day and allow viewers to bid farewell to Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's characters after seven years.

Four episodes of the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie already aired as part of a surprise release by Netflix in August 2021.

The remaining episodes will follow Grace and Frankie as their lives change — with a partner in jail, a money-laundering scheme and lots of laughs.

Netflix also revealed the titles of the last episodes — "The Psychic," "The Panic Attacks," "The Horrible Family" and the finale called "The Beginning" — and they point to chaos and a fresh start.

"Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically," the synopsis reads. "Here's to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, f— it. This may be their final chapter, but they're just getting started."

Grace and Frankie began streaming on Netflix in 2015. With 94 episodes, it is Netflix's longest-running original series. The show also offered an opportunity for Fonda and Tomlin to reunite years after starring in 9 to 5 together.

The original plot, which featured Grace and Frankie's divorces when their husbands fell in love, evolved into a story about roommates, friends, foes and support systems navigating life together

Dolly Parton is expected to appear in one of the final 12 episodes. "We've been trying to write me in somehow," Parton previously said on the U.K. show Lorraine. "So when it's safe for us to actually do a production, when they're back, I'll probably get around to doing that."