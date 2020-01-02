Grace and Frankie Season 6 Trailer: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Squabble Over Toilets and Marriage

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are back for another season of Grace and Frankie this month — and from the looks at it, their character’s careers are in the toilet.

In the newly released trailer for the upcoming sixth season of the Netflix hit, Grace (Fonda) has stumbled upon a problem that sparks the inventor imagination of Frankie (Tomlin) and leads to a potential product.

Just what is it? Well after their success of making vibrators for older women back in season 3, these two unlikely BFFs are now pedaling a contraption that helps lift senior citizens off toilet bowls. It’s an idea Frankie comes up with after an embarrassed Grace struggles to get off the bowl in the swanky new apartment she’s sharing with her younger husband Nick (Peter Gallagher).

“This is what we do! We take an obstacle and we make an opportunity,” Frankie says in the clip, before introducing the name of the device: ‘The Rise Up.’

“This is our company’s second act,” Grace says. “It’s our second act.”

Just what traction the two will find with their new business venture remains to be seen, but they appear to get pretty far — even making a visit to ABC’s Shark Tank to pitch stars Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Rohan Oza (all cameo’ing as themselves).

“Hello Sharks,” Frankie says, in the trailer’s final moments.

Of course, this being Grace and Frankie, fans can expect plenty of hilarious conflict between these two along the way.

Central to their tension this season appears to be Frankie’s reaction to the news that Grace and Nick got married at the end of last season.

“Everything’s going to change,” Frankie laments, later admitting, “I’m terrified that my best friend’s made a huge mistake.”

She very well might of. Frankie is struggling behind-the-scenes to keep up appearances with her new beau.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve had to dazzle on the arm of a husband,” she says.

Other family drama is boiling up between the ladies’ ex-husbands-turned-lovers Robert and Sol (Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston, respectively) battle a potential health crisis that could send their blended family of kids (played by June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, and Ethan Embry) in opposite directions.

This will be the penultimate season of Grace and Frankie. Back in September, Netflix announced that the show will come to a conclusion at the end of its seventh season.

“You have laughed with us, cried with us and grew old with us,” read the announcement from the show’s official Twitter account. “Today we announce Grace and Frankie has been renewed for what will be our seventh and final season.”

At 94 episodes total, Grace and Frankie will be the longest-running original series in Netflix’s history, beating Orange Is the New Black.

The show — about former rivals who develop a unique friendship after their husbands leave them for each other — premiered in 2015 and quickly became a fan-favorite on the streaming service.

Both Tomlin, 80, and Fonda, 82, have been nominated for lead actress Emmy awards for their roles.

“We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around,” Fonda and Tomlin said in a statement. “We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well!”

A major part of the fun for fans have been seeing Fonda and Tomlin together onscreen for the first time since their 1980 classic Nine to Five.

“[It was] like spending time with my dear old friend,” Fonda previously told PEOPLE of working with Tomlin on the show.

“People say we have a lot of chemistry together,” Tomlin said. “It’s because we’ve been friends for so many years. It seems like we’ve known each other always.”

Season 6 of Grace and Frankie premieres Wednesday, Jan. 15 on Netflix.