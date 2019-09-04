Netflix Renews Grace and Frankie for Seventh and Final Season: 'We'll Miss These Two Old Gals'

Grace and Frankie is coming to an end.

The hit sitcom starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin was renewed for a seventh and final season, Netflix announced Wednesday.

“You have laughed with us, cried with us and grew old with us,” read the announcement from the show’s official Twitter account. “Today we announce Grace & Frankie has been renewed for what will be our seventh and final season.”

When it ends, Grace and Frankie will be the longest-running series in Netflix history.

The series follows former rivals Grace (Fonda) and Frankie (Tomlin) as they develop a unique friendship after their husbands leave them for each other.

“We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around,” the two stars said in a statement. “We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well!”

The show premiered in 2015 and quickly became a fan-favorite on the streaming service. Fonda, 81, was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2017 for her role.

“Since its premiere in 2015, ‘Grace and Frankie’ has expertly and hilariously demystified the experience of growing older and given a voice to the fastest growing segment of our population,” said Cindy Holland, Netflix’s vice president of original series, according to Variety. “Jane, Lily, Sam, and Martin have become role models for fans that span generations around the world, and we are so proud to have been a part of the show’s journey from day one. A special thanks to Marta, Howard, and the team at Skydance, who have been superb partners every step of the way.”

Grace and Frankie also saw longtime friends Fonda and Tomlin, 80, team up onscreen for the first time since their 1980 classic Nine to Five.

“[It was] like spending time with my dear old friend,” Fonda previously told PEOPLE of working with Tomlin on the show.

“People say we have a lot of chemistry together,” Tomlin said. “It’s because we’ve been friends for so many years. It seems like we’ve known each other always.”

Season 6 of Grace and Frankie is expected to hit Netflix in January 2020.