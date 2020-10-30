"I am only dating, at this point, in-state residents," he said

Governor Andrew Cuomo Responds to Chelsea Handler's Crush on Him: 'Maybe We Can Work It Out'

Don't rule out a potential romance between Governor Andrew Cuomo and Chelsea Handler just yet.

Cuomo made an appearance on The View Thursday, where, along with discussing his COVID-19 response, he was asked about the comedian's very public crush on him — including her joke that she wants to "flatten his curve."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've had a lot of conversations about flattening the curve, but never quite that way," Cuomo laughed. "I'm a big fan of Chelsea and she is great. We have fun."

But with the pandemic restricting travel from state to state, Cuomo, 62, said the two might have a geographical obstacle to get over first.

"You know, I am only dating, at this point, in-state residents. I'm dating New York residents," he said. "So if Chelsea changes her residence, then maybe we can work it out."

Image zoom Credit: Karwai Tang/Getty; Stephanie Keith/Getty

Earlier in the week, Handler, 45, also appeared on The View, where she revealed that she once asked Cuomo out on a date.

"I did have a conversation with Cuomo a few months ago, and I did ask him out on a date," she said. "And he did say yes. And then I never heard from him."

Handler has been outspoken about her crush on the politician, most recently in her latest HBO Max standup special, Evolution.

"The thing is, I like older men, which brings me to the strong and deep sexual feelings that I have developed for Andrew Cuomo," she said. "I want him to flatten my curve, then I want to flatten his curve. And then I want us to apex together."

Cuomo became one of the leading voices in the fight against the virus, which has so far killed more than 229,000 people in the U.S., during his 111 daily briefings earlier this year. But with the spotlight also came controversy: He faced scrutiny for some of his decisions during the pandemic, including allowing coronavirus patients to return to nursing homes and having prisoners make homemade hand sanitizer to fight off price gouging and nationwide shortages.