What happens in Gotham, doesn’t stay in Gotham.

On-screen love interests Ben McKenzie, 37, and Morena Baccarin, 36, are dating, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The Gotham costars – who were spotted at multiple events together during Emmy Awards weekend and were holding hands at the Fox party at Vibiana after the awards show on Sunday – first started working together on the Fox drama in late 2014 and their characters became romantically involved towards the end of the show’s first season last spring.

Baccarin’s husband of three and a half years, Austin Chick, filed for divorce earlier this summer, citing irreconcilable differences. Their son Julius will turn 2 on Oct. 22.