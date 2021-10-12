Gossip Girl's Jason Gotay Marries Fiancé Michael Hartung: 'The Day Was Magical'

Jason Gotay just said "I do" to his fiancé, Michael Hartung.

The Gossip Girl star, 32, married Hartung, 30, at The Kester Homestead in Memphis, New York, on Monday. They recruited wedding planner Jason Mitchell Kahn to help make their special day go off without a hitch.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The grooms wore matching cream-colored ensembles for a guest list of under 100.

"The vows were emotional," a source tells PEOPLE, adding that Gotay and Hartung tied the knot in a small outdoor area that felt like an "oasis in the forest" — and that many tears were shed by those in attendance.

Following the cocktail hour, the source says, the married couple formed a circle with their guests and joined hands to spread the love to one another before the party commenced inside a "gorgeous barn."

Adds the source, "The day was magical."

Hartung's mother spoke at the ceremony. "She based her speech on something old, something borrowed, something blue and something new, and she related each of those things to them and their families," says the source.

Additionally, Gotay serenaded his new husband on their big day.

Gotay and Hartung met on the set of NBC's Peter Pan Live, which aired in 2014. They began dating soon after.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in January. Sharing photos of their engagement rings, Gotay wrote, "GUESS WHAT."

"Surprising someone you're around 24/7 is hard," Hartung captioned his own post filled with the same pics. "BUT WORTH IT!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In August, Gotay wrote an essay for Brides detailing the couple's love story and how they were "planning the wedding of our dreams."

"We want a 'sophisticated backyard wedding' that will be elegant and beautiful, but more importantly, a real party with s'mores around the bonfire and dancing under the stars," he wrote. "I cannot wait to marry the love of my life."

Just days shy of their ceremony, Gotay shared a black-and-white image of the pair affectionately holding each other.