The HBO Max reboot was originally set to premiere this fall but was pushed back to 2021 due to the pandemic

New Gossip Girl Stars Spotted Filming Reboot in New York City

The stars of the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot officially kicked off production this week in the Big Apple.

On Thursday, costars Eli Brown and Whitney Peak were spotted filming a scene in New York City.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pair — who will star as part of "the leading trio" on the show, according to Deadline — were photographed leaving a building together, both dressed up for a night out.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Peak wore a long-sleeved metallic dress with black open-toed heels and a crossbody purse. Brown, who is known for his role on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, sported a beige wool jacket over a dark green sweater and jeans.

The Gossip Girl reboot, also based on the Cecily von Ziegesar book series, will feature a brand new cast of teens enjoying their privileged lives on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are tied to the project.

The cast includes Emily Alyn Lind in a lead role, Scream Queens star Tavi Gevinson, Legacies star Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat and Zion Moreno. Last month, model and skateboarder Evan Mock also joined the HBO Max reboot as a series regular.

Kristen Bell is set to reprise her role as the drama's narrator.

Image zoom Credit: Andrew Eccles/Cw Network/Kobal/Shutterstock

The reboot was originally set to premiere this fall but was pushed back to 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.