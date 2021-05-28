Gossip Girl Reboot: Kristen Bell Returns as the Iconic Narrator in Mysterious First-Look Teaser

Gossip Girl is back — and she's watching.

On Friday, HBO Max released a first-look teaser at its upcoming Gossip Girl reboot, which is set to premiere on the streaming service July 8. In it, Kristen Bell returns as the iconic narrator for the all-seeing Gossip Girl, and she has some bone-chilling advice for her subjects.

"You've gotten so comfortable thinking you're in control of your image, your actions, the narrative," she says in the clip, while images of the new characters partying play in the background. "But you forgot one thing: I can see you."

"And before I'm through, I'll make sure you see you too," she continues before multiple overlapping voices speak out her iconic line: "You know you love me."

"Xoxo, gossip girl," she signs off as the clip comes to a dramatic close.

The reboot of The CW's iconic teen series stars a whole new group of privileged New York City students getting entangled in drama under the watchful eye of the ubiquitous Gossip Girl. The streaming service announced the reboot in 2019.

HBO Max's Gossip Girl is intended to be a continuation of the beloved series and "completely different" from its predecessor. While the original cast members are not set to make any appearances, their characters do exist in the updated world that's been created for the reboot.

The new crew will feature nine principal cast members: Whitney Peak, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Jordan Alexander, Thomas Doherty, Eli Brown, Zión Moreno, Savannah Smith, and Tavi Gevinson.

One of the most notable distinctions between the past and present Gossip Girl iterations is the diversity and the space for more nuanced stories, the cast said in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan.

"Representation is everything," Peak, 18, told the magazine. "I want all the hers and the hes and the theys and the people of color from all over the world to be able to watch the show and think, 'That's a person who looks like me. I don't have to be the stereotypical idea of who I am.'"

Showrunner Joshua Safran — who is returning to the series along with original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage — added that the trio are hoping the new series will be a chance for them to explore privilege in ways that they couldn't the first time around.

"There are more than enough shows with white people centered in them," he said. "I'm married to a Mexican American man; I am a queer man. My world is not exclusively white. No one's is."