Gossip Girl Reboot Cast and Creators Say Kristen Bell's Return as Iconic Narrator Was a 'Necessity'

There could be no Gossip Girl without Kristen Bell's iconic narration.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the cast and creators of the upcoming HBO Max reboot of the teen drama discussed why it was a "necessity'" to have Bell return to serve as the voice of the all-knowing Gossip Girl.

Showrunner Joshua Safran told the outlet that creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage previously said they wouldn't do the reboot if Bell, 40, had declined.

"It wasn't really a conversation, Josh and Stephanie were like, if she doesn't want to do it, let's all walk away," said Safran. "We went up to her and she was like, 'Of course I want to do it.' And then, yeah, there's no Gossip Girl without Kristen. I mean, it's not just the voice, it's her whole being."

He continued, "Her soul comes through her voice and you just feel like you're in the show. Without her, whenever there's like, a temp, it doesn't feel like the show, and then when you hear her voice, then you're like, 'There it is.'"

Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Thomas Doherty, Eli Brown, Jordan Alexander, Savannah Lee Smith and Zion Moreno are seen filming for 'Gossip Girl' outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the Upper East Side on November 10, 2020 in New York City Gossip Girl reboot filming | Credit: Gotham/GC Images

The new series, set to premiere on HBO Max July 8, stars Whitney Peak, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Jordan Alexander, Thomas Doherty, Eli Brown, Zión Moreno, Savannah Smith and Tavi Gevinson.

Of Bell's narration, Gevinson said, "I mean, thank God [she's back], she's the iconic voiceover ... like, any other voice would be like, 'Eh.'"

Lynd agreed that Bell's involvement was a "necessity." "Like, how can you have Gossip Girl without Kristen Bell?" she said. "She's Gossip Girl, even if she's not Gossip Girl, she's Gossip Girl. We need Kristen Bell, are you kidding me?"

"So, first of all, Kristen Bell, like, swoon! We were all so excited because it really wouldn't have been the same without her and I don't think it could have happened, so shout-out to Kristen Bell," added Alexander. "We were so excited to pay homage to the first Gossip Girl. It was really like a quintessential New York moment and, you know, we are the next generation and we are just here to be really excited about that and, like, obviously hats off for the original Gossip Girl and what they did, really."

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month, Bell discussed how the new and the old shows differ, teasing a "twist" in the new series' first episode.

"On Gossip Girl, the new show is really cool because it talks all about how social media has changed us, and it's more risqué because it's on HBO Max, and there's a twist at the end of episode one that's really different," said the Good Place alum.