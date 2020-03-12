Gossip Girl Reboot Casts Scream Queens' Tavi Gevinson, Disney Star Thomas Doherty and More

The new crop of cool kids on HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot is rounding out.

According to Deadline and Variety, Scream Queens star Tavi Gevinson has joined the cast, as well as Legacies star Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat and Zion Moreno. They join previously announced lead Emily Alyn Lind, best known for her roles in Revenge and in the CBS medical drama Code Black, and Kristen Bell, who has signed on to return as the show’s narrator.

The original series, which aired from 2007 to 2012 on The CW, made household names of stars Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick.

From left: Zion Moreno, Adam Chanler-Berat, Tavi Gevinson and Thomas Doherty

HBO Max announced plans last year for a reboot of the iconic teen drama, with original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage tied to the project. It will feature a brand new cast of teens enjoying their privileged lives on New York City’s Upper East Side.

Emily Alyn Lind

The logline: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

Schwartz has said the reboot won’t revolve around the mysterious identity of Gossip Girl, and although the original characters like Serena Van Der Woodsen (Lively) do exist in this version of New York City, no cameos are guaranteed.

And according to writer and producer Joshua Safran, the revamp will feature a more diverse cast and more “queer content.”

“There was not a lot of representation the first time around on the show,” Safran said at the Vulture Festival in November. “Even when I went to private school in New York in the ’90s, the school didn’t necessarily reflect what was on Gossip Girl. So, this time around the leads are nonwhite.”

“It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that,” he added, teasing a big “twist” that is central to the reboot’s plot.