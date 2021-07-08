Serena, Blair, Chuck and Nate would be proud of the new generation of ultra-rich teens controlled by the all-seeing Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl Reboot: All the Ways the Premiere Episode Threw It Back to the Original Series

WARNING: This post contains spoilers from the premiere episode of HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot.

The new Gossip Girl reboot is an update on the iconic 2000s teen drama — it's less white, less straight and altogether more socially conscious — but there are still more than a few clear references to the CW original.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The new series, which premiered Thursday on HBO Max, stars Whitney Peak, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Jordan Alexander, Thomas Doherty, Eli Brown, Zión Moreno, Savannah Smith and Tavi Gevinson.

The new horde of ultra-rich, teenage Upper East Siders have their own drama to deal with, from secret half-sisters to disgruntled teachers and complicated love triangles. But like the first series, their story would be nothing without the all-seeing power of Gossip Girl.

Savannah Lee Smith, Jordan Alexander HBO MAX Gossip Girl Credit: Photograph by Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

The first episode will be familiar for superfans — the characters drink dirty martinis and do drugs freely, eat lunch on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and spend their parents' money with reckless abandon, all while Kristen Bell narrates as Gossip Girl.

Here are some other ways the premiere episode referenced the original show:

A Familiar Opening

Fans of the original show will recall that the first episode of Gossip Girl begins with Lively's Serena van der Woodsen arriving back in Manhattan via train after having been away at boarding school in Connecticut.

The opening shot shows Serena longingly looking out the window of the train before getting into Grand Central, where she is swiftly spotted, photographed and posted by Gossip Girl.

Her return to the city, and the subsequent drama it causes with BFF Blair Waldorf (Meester) and her boyfriend Nate Archibald (Crawford), launches Gossip Girl into the monster it will remain for the duration of the series.

The opening scene in the reboot appears to be an ode to the original pilot, with Peak's Zoya Lott similarly staring out the window at the city as she takes the J train subway through Brooklyn and into Manhattan.

Evan Mock, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown, Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith, Zion Moreno HBO MAX Gossip Girl Credit: Photograph by Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

Name-Dropping the OG Characters

It doesn't take long for the reboot to name drop the old characters, starting with Nate Archibald, who seems to be an esteemed alumnus of St. Jude School for Boys, the brother school to Constance Billard School for Girls.

Early on in the first episode, English teacher Kate Keller (Gevinson) bemoans how spoiled and rude their students are.

"This school produced great people! Caroline Kennedy, Colson Whitehead, Nate Archibald," she says in the teacher's lounge, wondering why her students don't have the same promise.

"It's not like Nate Archibald was such a saint when we started," one of her colleagues, Rebecca, says, revealing that she went to school with the old crew.

"Class of '09, back when we still respected authority," she says. "Now they can't be controlled because we cease to matter. Who needs an education when you're famous for putting on your makeup?"

Gossip Girl The original Gossip Girl cast | Credit: Kurt Iswarienko/The CW

"When I was a student, we lived under constant threat. People like Nate were scared straight," Rebecca adds, before explaining the concept of Gossip Girl and it's true identity — Badgley's Dan Humphrey.

"It was this thing that started freshman year, called itself Gossip Girl, kind of like an Orwellian big sister, kept tabs on students it deemed important," she says. "If she knew your secrets — and she always did — she told them. She kept us all accountable. People thought it was me, but it was actually one of my classmates, Dan Humphrey."

Later, as the teachers dig deeper into the Gossip Girl archives and decide to resurrect it as an Instagram account to keep their students in check, they comment on some of the past drama, including Blair's tumultuous relationship with Chuck Bass (Westwick) and her various feuds with Serena.

Style Similarities

The original Gossip Girl was in many ways defined by its characters' styles — Blair's chunky headbands, Chuck's layered polos and Jenny Humphrey's (Momsen) goth phase among the most iconic moments — and the new show seems to be no different.

Zoya, a transfer student from Buffalo who gets a scholarship to Constance Billard in order to finally meet half-sister Julien Calloway (Alexander), shows up to her first day of school in a uniform nearly identical to the one Jenny dons in the pilot of the original.

Her headband, which turns out to be a scarf formerly belonging to her and Julien's late mom, is also reminiscent of those Blair wore as her signature piece throughout the CW series.

Gossip Girl - Taylor Momsen, Whitney Peak Credit: Giovanni Rufino/The CW/Courtesy Everett Collection; Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gevinson's first outfit — a blazer, navy-and-cream striped sweater and silk neck scarf — similarly appears to be a reference to the pilot, mirroring Serena's look when she arrives into Grand Central in the first scene.

"It's like that first Serena moment, and then we get this Tavi moment and you don't know: 'Is Tavi coming? Is she a student? Who is this new outsider?'" costume designer Eric Daman, who worked on both shows, recently told Refinery29 of crafting the look.

More 'Super Rich Kids'

One of the more subtle references lies in the song that plays when viewers meet the new group of popular students: Frank Ocean's "Super Rich Kids."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The appropriately named tune begins as Julien and her friends, Monet (Smith), Luna (Moreno), Max (Doherty), Audrey (Lind), Aki (Mock) and Obie (Brown), meet up in the courtyard on the first day of school.

However, it's not the first time Ocean's hit has been featured on Gossip Girl — fans may recall that the song played during a season 6 episode of the original, titled "Monstrous Ball."