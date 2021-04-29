Gossip Girl Gets Premiere Date, Cast Talks Reboot's Diversity: No One's World Is 'Exclusively White'

The anticipated HBO Max continuation of the teen drama, which originally ran from 2007 to 2012, will be released in July

Eli Brown, Zion Moreno, Jordan Alexander, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Savannah Smith and Thomas Doherty are seen on the set of "Gossip Girl" on November 10, 2020

Get ready Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl is nearly back — this time with some fresh new faces.

Showrunner Joshua Safran — who is returning to series along with original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage — revealed Wednesday that the anticipated HBO Max continuation of the teen drama will be released in less than three months.

The writer surprised fans with the news, retweeting Cosmopolitan's first look at the upcoming series and writing: "Oh hi also: show drops in July."

The reboot of The CW's iconic teen series stars a whole new group of privileged New York City students getting entangled in drama under the watchful eye of the ubiquitous Gossip Girl. The streaming service announced the reboot in 2019.

HBO Max's Gossip Girl is intended to be a continuation of the beloved series and "completely different" from its predecessor. While the original cast members are not set to make any appearances, their characters do exist in the updated world that's been created for the reboot.

The new crew will feature nine principal cast members: Whitney Peak, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Jordan Alexander, Thomas Doherty, Eli Brown, Zión Moreno, Savannah Smith, and Tavi Gevinson.

One of the most notable distinctions between the past and present Gossip Girl iterations? The cast's diversity and the space for more nuanced stories, they say.

"Representation is everything," Peak told Cosmopolitan. "I want all the hers and the hes and the theys and the people of color from all over the world to be able to watch the show and think, 'That's a person who looks like me. I don't have to be the stereotypical idea of who I am.'"

Continuing that sentiment, Smith tells the magazine: "It's really important for a Black girl, with twists in her hair, to be able to see someone in a position of power who looks like her."

She adds, "And it's also important for kids in the suburbs or kids who don't have a lot of Black friends or friends of color just to generally see us depicted in different ways. I think this could really change things. Maybe they're not learning these things at home, but they're seeing them on Gossip Girl. How amazing is that?"

Safran told Cosmopolitan that he — along with Schwartz and Savage — are hoping the new series will be a chance for them to explore privilege in ways that they couldn't the first time around.