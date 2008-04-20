Gossip Girl Countdown: 2 Days to Go! Inside the Palace Hotel

Whether it’s Serena Van der Woodsen sipping martinis at the bar or Dan Humphrey sweeping her off her feet at the debutante bar in the ballroom, the Palace Hotel is the beautiful backdrop to the drama that unfolds on Gossip Girl. See the New York landmark from the inside and hear what the cast has to say about this very special location. Plus, find out how a certain scene with a sandwich left a permanent mark on the menu of the hotel’s restaurant.