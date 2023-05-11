Gosselin Sextuplets Turn 19 as Their Dad Jon Shares Throwback Pics: 'I Love You All So Much'

The six children and their older twin sisters rose to fame on TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8, which became Kate Plus 8 when Jon and wife Kate Gosselin divorced

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 11, 2023 01:18 PM
the Jon & Kate Plus 8 former reality star Jon Gosselin posting a sentimental tribute in honor of his sextuplets' 19th birthday on Instagram.
Photo: Jon Gosselin/Instagram

Jon Gosselin is sending his love to his six youngest children.

The former reality star, 46, shared a sentimental tribute on social media Wednesday in honor of sextuplets Joel, Collin, Aaden, Alexis, Hannah and Leah's 19th birthday.

Gosselin shared a grid picture of his kids as toddlers on his Instagram Story, adding stickers that read, "Happy Birthday" and "19!!!"

Jon also shared a throwback picture of the sextuplets standing outside their home when they were school age.

In the photo posted to his main Instagram grid, the boys all wore white long-sleeved shirts with a drum set T-shirts, while the girls wore jeans and cute shirts of their choosing.

"HAPPY 19th BIRTHDAY to all my Kids!!," he captioned the photo. "I love you all so much!!"

Jon and ex-wife Kate Gosselin welcomed the sextuplets in 2004, three and a half years after they had twins Cara and Mady, now 22. The entire family found fame on TLC's Jon and Kate Plus 8, which followed the Gosselins' lives parenting their uniquely large brood.

The show continued until 2017, though it rebranded as Kate Plus 8 after Jon and Kate divorced after more than 10 years of marriage in 2009. The pair continue to be estranged, with Jon assuming physical custody of Hannah and Collin several years ago while Joel, Aaden, Alexis and Leah continued to lived with Kate. Cara and Mady headed to college in 2019.

Kate Gosselin, Jon Gosselin
Noel Vasquez/Getty; Tom Briglia/FilmMagic

In 2022, Hannah said that, despite the physical distance between some family members, she still has a "pretty stable" relationship with her mom.

PEOPLE confirmed in February 2021 that Kate had sold the Gosselins' original family home, which was featured on the hit show, for nearly $1.1 million.

