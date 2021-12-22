"I chose to take a break from alcohol because it wasn't improving my mental health — which for me, comes first," Holly Ramsay posted on Instagram

Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Holly Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety: 'This Time Last Year I Was at My Lowest'

December 21 marked one year of sobriety for Holly Ramsay, who revealed on social media that she had previously struggled with alcohol addiction.

The 21-year-old daughter of celebrity British chef Gordon Ramsay announced the milestone in an Instagram post on Tuesday, where she discussed her journey to becoming sober.

"Today marks one year without alcohol. That is not something I thought I would ever say at the age of 21. However, by 21 (nearly 22) I never thought I would have been through half of what I have," she wrote. "I chose to take a break from alcohol because it wasn't improving my mental health — which for me, comes first."

Holly, who is a podcast host, influencer and mental health advocate, shared that before choosing to become sober, her life looked and felt very different.

"This time last year I was at my lowest and I was scared but I made a decision to take control of what I could — and that meant removing alcohol from my life ... I won't say that this is forever, but this is for now. Living without alcohol has helped me feel and more present both mentally and physically," she said.

The post continued, "Alcohol and antidepressants do not mix well at all. And that is something, unfortunately, I learned the hard way."

Gordon, 55, commented on the post noting how proud he is of his daughter and her accomplishment. "What an incredible young lady and words can't explain how proud you make me feel. Love you so much, dad," he wrote with a heart emoji.

Holly's sister Tilly, 19—a cookbook author and cooking show star—also shared support for her sister, writing, "So proud of you 🙌❤️."