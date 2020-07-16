Chef Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Gets Him to Sing Viral Song 'Interior Crocodile Alligator' on TikTok

Gordon Ramsay is on his way to becoming a TikTok star, thanks to his daughter Tilly.

Tilly, 18, convinced her famous chef dad to sing lyrics to "Interior Crocodile Alligator," which has gone viral on the video app and is used for several memes.

Tilly's TikTok of Gordon, 53, singing begins with a screen grab of text messages between the father-daughter pair, in which Tilly asks him to send her back a video of himself singing words to the song.

The Hell's Kitchen host obliged, sending back a video of himself standing on a beach as he belts out the words — to a completely different tune.

Gordon has a TikTok account of his own, where Tilly has appeared in some videos, joining her dad in the kitchen.

The duo recently took on multiple trends on the app, including the "Flip the Switch" challenge.

Earlier on Thursday, Gordon shared a video of his youngest son, Oscar James, who turned 1 April, walking their dogs along a tree-lined path.

"One man and his 3 little dogs !" Gordon captioned the sweet post.

Last month, Tilly wished Gordon a Happy Father's Day, sharing on Instagram a photo of the pair dressed up.

"Happy Father’s Day Dad, thanks for being the best ❤️love you lots xx," she wrote alongside the snap.

The same day, Gordon shared a post of a card he had received from little Oscar, thanking his kids in the caption "for listening and making me feel proud."

Image zoom Gordon Ramsay Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Gordon and his wife Tana share son Jack Scott, 20, and daughters Megan, 22, and Holly, 20, in addition to Tilly and Oscar.

The father of five currently stars in National Geographic's series Uncharted, in which the celebrity chef travels the globe to experience cultures and cuisines unique to their respective locations.

Gordon said last summer that it was an "extraordinary expedition" to work on the show, which has taken him to South Africa, Laos and New Zealand, to name a few destinations. The series is now in its second season.