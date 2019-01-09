Gordon Ramsay Criticized for Making Sexual Comments to Sofia Vergara in Resurfaced Interview

Gordon Ramsey is facing criticism for inappropriate comments he made to Sofia Vergara in a 2010 interview.

Footage of the celebrity chef’s decade-old appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno alongside the Modern Family star started making the rounds online this week. In the beginning of the segment, Vergara, 46, participates in a playful skit in which she yells at Leno and Ramsay for cooking her “disgusting” food.

“Did I scare you guys?” she asked the duo of her screaming. “I never scream like that in real life. It was all acting.”

Then, while touching her arm, Ramsay replied, “Only in the bedroom?”

Later on, as Leno showed the audience a recent photo of Vergara eating a slice of pizza while on vacation in Italy, Ramsay said, “You seem like you’re enjoying that. You had a whole wedge in your mouth at one time? You haven’t heard of a knife and fork?” he said.

“You don’t eat pizza with a knife and a fork,” she replied, appearing irritated with his questioning.

“You just pick it up and stick it in,” he responded.

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/ Getty Images

Toward the end of the interview, Vergara shared a Colombian dessert with the duo, which Ramsay said it tasted like “s— fudge.”

“You can take it back to f—ing Colombia,” the chef added.

He then hit her on the side of her thigh, to which Vergara responded with, “No touching!”

As the footage resurfaced, viewers immediately started responding to his behavior.

“Gordon looked like that one guy friend who realizes his bro is getting all the attention from the girl so he makes cringy jokes and and tries to be in every part of the convo,” one commenter wrote on YouTube.

Another wrote, “I’m not a triggered feminist or anything but Sofia being constantly sexualized makes me so mad.”

Reps for Leno and Ramsay did not return PEOPLE’s requests for comment. Vergara’s rep has not commented.