Google Marks Late Betty White's 100th Birthday with Golden Girls-Themed Search Tribute

Betty White died Dec. 31, about two weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday

Google is celebrating Betty White's birthday with a special tribute to the late star.

On Monday, Jan. 17 — what would have been White's 100th birthday — Google searches for her name result in rose petals fluttering down the screen, accompanied by a message that reads "Thank you for being a friend." The message is a well-known line from the theme song for The Golden Girls, which White starred in as Rose Nylund from 1985 to 1992.

White died Dec. 31 at age 99, six days after suffering a stroke, per a copy of her death certificate obtained by PEOPLE last week.

Also on Monday, a special film event, Betty White: A Celebration, will be screened in select theaters across the country in honor of her.

The film, which was originally titled Betty White: 100 Years Young prior to her death, will showcase clips from White's long career in Hollywood, from her early role in a 1950's sitcom to Golden Girls, Hot in Cleveland and The Proposal.

Steven Boettcher, who produced and directed the one-day-only special, previously told PEOPLE that White recorded her own message for the movie just 10 days before she died. He said she was in "great spirits" the day she filmed it.

"She was great, she was funny, she was the adorable Betty White we all know and love," he said. "I mean, you see her and you just can't help but love her and she was amazing — just amazing."

"She was really pointed too about talking to the fans and just saying how much love and admiration she has for them, and it's so sincere, she really meant it," Boettcher added. "And this was her idea to do this little video. It was not our idea, so I think that even makes it more special."

Boettcher said he had been working with White on the project for the past decade and grew close to her during that time. He described the finished film as "just truly Betty."

"People getting together and celebrating Betty is really the most important thing and the reason we went forward with it, because Betty would have wanted it," he said.

Ahead of her centennial year, White herself opened up to PEOPLE about how she was feeling about turning 100 years old.

According to her, being "born a cockeyed optimist" was the key to her upbeat nature. "I got it from my mom, and that never changed," she said. "I always find the positive."