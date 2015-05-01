Even though it’s been nearly two decades since Julianna Margulies rallied her ER costars to attend one of the first Project A.L.S. events after the actress’s close friend Jenifer Estess was diagnosed with the disease, Margulies is more passionate than ever about finding a cure.

“They told Jennifer when she was diagnosed, the doctors all said, ‘Just go max out your credit cards because it’s over,’ ” she tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“But her sisters, Meredith and Valerie Estess, came to me when I was first on ER and said, ‘We can’t sit back and watch our sister die.’ ”

With Margulies’ help, the sisters then launched the non-profit Project A.L.S. in 1998 and began raising funds for scientific research to find a cure.

“They’ve raised a lot of money,” says The Good Wife star, 48.

“We’re close to finding a gene that could, if not prevent ALS, slow it down in the people who are afflicted by it. If you had asked any scientist 17 years ago if that was a possibility, they’d say, ‘Where on earth would we ever get the funding for that?’ ”

Now, as the actress – who was honored by the Projcct A.L.S. on Thursday night in Los Angeles – continues to help raise awareness, Margulies is focused on the future: “My hope is that we can all one day be standing on that stage together and say, ‘We have a cure. We don’t have to just take it.’ ”

• Reporting by GABRIELLE OLYA

RELATED: Dolly Parton Completes the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge