Good Trouble Season 3B Trailer Teases Tears, Betrayal and Callie and Gael's 'Complicated' Future

The new season of Good Trouble is about to get, as they say in the PEOPLE exclusive trailer, "pretty real, pretty fast."

As the hit Freeform series returns for season 3B on July 14, many of the characters are at a crossroads.

Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Gael (Tommy Martinez) are about to give their romantic relationship another go — but Gael is expecting a baby with Isabella (Priscilla Quintana). "I know things are much more complicated now," Gael says in the trailer before Callie reaches to kiss him and says, "I'm used to complicated."

Yet another complication for those two is brought up later in the promo, when we're reminded that Callie will be facing off with her ex Jamie (Beau Mirchoff) in court. And there are definitely still some feelings there.

TOMMY MARTINEZ, MAIA MITCHELL Credit: Freeform/Christopher Willard

Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) is going to have to face the fallout after revealing to her Bulk Beauty app team that she'd "betrayed" them by secretly dating their former boss, Evan (T.J. Linnard). "I have to choose between my friends and Evan," she says.

Speaking of choices, now that Dennis (Josh Pence) is back in the Coterie, Davia (Emma Hunton) will have to figure out if she wants to be with him, or continue to move forward with sweetheart Matt (Erik Stocklin). "If you really are back, you're going to have to prove it," Davia tells Dennis.

Malika (Zuri Adele) will soon be battling Dyonte (Marcus Emanuel Mitchell) for a job, all while still exploring polyamory and figuring out her feelings for him and Isaac (Sarunas J. Jackson).

It appears Alice (Sherry Cola) is going to continue battling the racial stereotypes she faced in the comedy workshop. And she's not going to let love interest Ruby (Shannon Chan-Kent) off the hook for not joining with her. "I stood up for all of us who have been called 'diverse' instead of our names — and I can't believe I was standing alone," she declares, as Ruby's eyes fill with tears.

BEAU MIRCHOFF, MAIA MITCHELL Credit: Freeform

If the trailer's not enough of a tease for you, 92Y is offering a sneak peek at the premiere episode a day early, followed by a panel featuring Mitchell, Cola, Adele and Hunton (and moderated by this author). Click here for more info.

During the panel, each Coterie roommate was asked to describe their character's arc this season in one word. For Mitchell, that word was "full-circle"; Adele teased with "juicy"; Cola offered "unapologetic" for Alice's journey; and Hunton said "boundaries."