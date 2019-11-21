Good Trouble Holiday Special Sneak Peek: Are Callie and Jamie Getting Engaged?

The Good Trouble holiday special, called Christmas at the Coterie, is sure to be full of reunions — but might it also include a big union?

The two-hour event will bring Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) back together with the rest of the Adams Foster family from The Fosters, including Brandon (David Lambert), Jesus (Noah Centineo), Jude (Hayden Byerly) and moms Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena (Sherri Saum). Of course, they’ll interact with the people currently in Callie and Mariana’s lives, including Callie’s boyfriend, Jamie (Beau Mirchoff).

And it seems Jamie has plans that go well beyond decking the halls this Christmas.

In an exclusive clip, we see the happy couple enjoying a little candlelit picnic, complete with champagne, on the roof of the Coterie.

“Being with you feels like Christmas Day every day,” Jamie says. “So…”

Cue an interruption from Mariana. “Oh! There you are! I’m so sorry, Jamie. Callie, I need you like, now!” After taking a few sips of Callie’s glass of Dom Perignon, she adds, “It’s an urgent family matter.”

“Sorry,” Callie whispers to Jamie as she follows Mariana back inside.

Defeated and alone, Jamie lifts the corner of the picnic blanket and pulls out a ring box, his apparent proposal plans foiled.

Freeform teased a proposal could be in the offing when the released the following description of the special last month: ” Good Trouble will reunite the cast of The Fosters when the Adams-Foster clan comes to the Coterie to spend Christmas with Callie and Mariana. In Hour 1 ‘Nochebuena,’ The Fosters visit the Coterie for Christmas and Callie struggles to tell her moms about quitting her clerkship, while Mariana agrees to volunteer for a holiday festival for the underprivileged. Alice (Sherry Cola) is hiding a secret from the Coterie, and Davia (Emma Hunton) strolls down memory lane with Dennis (Josh Pence), opening old wounds. In Hour 2 ‘A Very Coterie Christmas,’ The Fosters and the Hunters help out with the impromptu volunteer Christmas event. Stef agrees to be a part of Mariana’s plan to avoid a major catastrophe, all while Gael (Tommy Martinez) and Jazmine (Hailie Sahar) deal with a painful family decision. Jamie is eager to ask Callie a very important question.”

Good Trouble: Christmas at the Coterie airs Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform.