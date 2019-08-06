There’s nothing like a little family time around the holidays — and that’s exactly what’s going to be happening on Freeform this winter.

The network’s hit series Good Trouble is getting a two-hour Christmas special, PEOPLE exclusively reveals.

The Fosters spin-off launched in January with adoptive sisters Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) moving to Los Angeles for their first jobs post-college. They soon move into a communal living space called The Coterie, and their housemates quickly become a new family.

With its first year under its belt and the second season well underway, Good Trouble is clearly ready to celebrate.

“We haven’t done a holiday episode yet and the idea of Christmas at the Coterie not only rolls off the tongue — but what’s a communal Christmas look like?” executive producer and co-creator Joanna Johnson tells PEOPLE. “With everyone celebrating the holidays with their own traditions? Do they collide or commingle?”

Image zoom Freeform/Gus and Lo

That’s a key question about how the special may play out — but probably not the first one that comes to mind when fans hear the news of a holiday gathering. Don’t worry, we asked if any of the rest of the Adams-Foster clan from The Fosters — which includes Noah Centineo, Sherri Saum, and Teri Polo — would be popping by with stocking stuffers.

Johnson played coy, teasing, “Can you imagine Callie and Mariana spending the holidays alone? I can’t.”

So after all that inevitable eggnog, will we get another performance in the vein of Callie’s season 1 ender or Dennis (Josh Pence) and Davia’s (Emma Hunton) song a few weeks ago?

“I can’t promise a yuletide tango, but the holiday spirit can move people in many ways,” Johnson says. “I wouldn’t rule it out.”

The season finale of Good Trouble airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform. The two-hour holiday special will air this winter.