Good Trouble Gets a 2-Hour Christmas Special on Freeform with Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez

Will former Fosters stars like Noah Centineo, Teri Polo and Sherri Saum stop by?

By Breanne L. Heldman
August 06, 2019 01:00 PM

There’s nothing like a little family time around the holidays — and that’s exactly what’s going to be happening on Freeform this winter.

The network’s hit series Good Trouble is getting a two-hour Christmas special, PEOPLE exclusively reveals.

The Fosters spin-off launched in January with adoptive sisters Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) moving to Los Angeles for their first jobs post-college. They soon move into a communal living space called The Coterie, and their housemates quickly become a new family.

With its first year under its belt and the second season well underway, Good Trouble is clearly ready to celebrate.

“We haven’t done a holiday episode yet and the idea of Christmas at the Coterie not only rolls off the tongue — but what’s a communal Christmas look like?” executive producer and co-creator Joanna Johnson tells PEOPLE. “With everyone celebrating the holidays with their own traditions? Do they collide or commingle?”

Freeform/Gus and Lo

That’s a key question about how the special may play out — but probably not the first one that comes to mind when fans hear the news of a holiday gathering. Don’t worry, we asked if any of the rest of the Adams-Foster clan from The Fosters — which includes Noah Centineo, Sherri Saum, and Teri Polo — would be popping by with stocking stuffers.

Johnson played coy, teasing, “Can you imagine Callie and Mariana spending the holidays alone? I can’t.”

So after all that inevitable eggnog, will we get another performance in the vein of Callie’s season 1 ender or Dennis (Josh Pence) and Davia’s (Emma Hunton) song a few weeks ago?

“I can’t promise a yuletide tango, but the holiday spirit can move people in many ways,” Johnson says. “I wouldn’t rule it out.”

The season finale of Good Trouble airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform. The two-hour holiday special will air this winter.

