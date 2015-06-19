GMA's Lara Spencer Finalizes Divorce

After 15 years of marriage, Lara Spencer and David Haffenreffer are officially divorced, PEOPLE confirms.

The Good Morning America co-host and her former husband first announced their split in March.

“After a lot of thought, care and consideration, we have decided to end our marriage,” they said in a statement. “It’s a sad decision that did not come easily, especially because we respect and love each other and our children. They remain our top priority. We will raise them and care for them together.”

While the pair’s breakup has been amicable, it’s clear by Spencer’s latest Instagram that they are still on very good terms.

Spencer posted a happy pic with Haffenreffer and their two kids enjoying a Yankee game. “Take me out to the ball game. #letsgoyankees,” she captioned the photo.

