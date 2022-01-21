Good Morning America's Amy Robach Reveals Positive COVID Diagnosis: 'Getting Stronger Every Day'

Robach revealed on Thursday that it's been six days since her symptoms started and she "was even able to jog a few slow miles in the snow"

Amy Robach is on the road to recovery after testing positive for COVID-19.

The GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchor announced in an Instagram post on Thursday that she had tested positive for the highly contagious omicron variant but was already feeling better.

"Appreciate all the ❤️," Robach, 48, captioned a photo of her smiling under a blanket with two thumbs up. "I'm quickly on the mend because I'm fully vaccinated and boosted!"

"It was crazy though - I had exhaustion and lower back pain last weekend - not putting two and two together that those were early omicron symptoms… Just thought I was pushing myself too hard with my training runs!!" she continued. "It's now day 6 since symptoms started, so hopefully getting stronger every day."

Robach, who is a lifelong runner and has completed multiple half and full marathons, said she "was even able to jog a few slow miles in the snow" while nearing the end of her illness.

"No one else was crazy enough to run in that ❄️ so had the path to myself!" she noted. "Hunkering down now and wishing everyone a safe and beautiful weekend 💙💙"

In addition to her smiling selfie, Robach also shared a photo of her outside in her running gear — complete with a mask over her face — and a snap of the snowy outdoors where she went on her run.

Amy Robach Amy Robach | Credit: Amy Robach/INSTAGRAM

Robach's positive test comes amid the rising cases of coronavirus sweeping the country, due mostly in part to the highly contagious omicron variant.

New York, where Good Morning America films, has been particularly hard hit in recent weeks, reporting 23,375 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, according to the New York Times COVID data tracker.

Amy Robach Amy Robach | Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC

This isn't the first health challenge that Robach has overcome.

The 20/20 co-anchor was also diagnosed with breast cancer in fall 2013 — a devastating surprise, which came as the result of an on-air mammogram suggested by her colleague Robin Roberts.

Speaking to PEOPLE in October, Robach revealed that she "completely credits" Roberts "with saving my life."

"I really had no plans to actually get a mammogram," said the journalist, who was then a "perfectly healthy" 40-year-old. "I knew the recommendation was that a woman could wait until she was 50, if she had no prior family history and I am not someone to run out and go get a test if I don't have to. I wasn't interested, and I had zero family history."

"I just would urge everyone, if you have put it off to not hesitate," she added. "To pick up the phone to call your doctor and to make the appointment… And don't make the appointment once, make sure you make it every year, because it's not just a one-and-done thing. You have to follow up and make those annual [appointments] and make sure you're putting your health first."