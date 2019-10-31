Good Morning America Transforms Into Studio 54! See All the Anchors' Funky Halloween Costumes

It’s that spooky time of year again.

On Thursday, the Good Morning America gang celebrated Halloween on the ABC morning show, unveiling their epic costumes tied to this year’s theme, a Studio 54-inspired disco. The GMA studio was transformed into a sparkling ’70s dance floor, inside their “Studio 44” nightclub.

Amy Robach and Sara Haines kicked off the dance party dressed as Sonny and Cher, followed by Robin Roberts, who stunned in a glittering Donna Summer costume.

Lara Spencer dazzled as Liza Minnelli in a red sequin suit and matching hat, while Michael Strahan, Gio Benitez and Whit Johnson kept the disco going dressed in gold ’70s tracksuits as the Bee Gees.

Ginger Zee rolled in on skates dressed as Olivia Newton-John from Xanadu, Sam Champion arrived dressed as “Y.M.C.A.” crooners Village People, accompanied by a life-size cut-out of the rest of the popular singing group. George Stephanopoulos played club DJ, spinning the funky disco tunes.

Last year, GMA and its rival, NBC’s Today, inadvertently both channeled the 1980s, resulting in an epic battle of the morning shows, Halloween edition.

Over at GMA, the anchors paid homage to some of the ’80s biggest television stars, with Roberts as Diahann Carroll’s Dominique Deveraux from Dynasty, Robach as Katey Sagal’s Peg Bundy from Married… with Children, Spencer as The Love Boat‘s Captain Merril Stubing (originally portrayed by Gavin MacLeod), Zee as a sewer-dwelling Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, Stephanopoulos as the buttoned-up Alex P. Keaton — a.k.a. Michael J. Fox — from Family Ties, and last but not least, Strahan as none other than Mr. T — complete with a mohawk and gold chains.

The Today show’s stars, meanwhile, traveled back in time as their favorite movie characters and pop sensations from the decade.

