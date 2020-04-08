GMA Cameraman Dies of Coronavirus: 'He Was Such a Bright Light,' Robin Roberts Says

Image zoom Facebook

The Good Morning America family is mourning the loss of one of its own.

On Wednesday, co-anchor Robin Roberts announced live on-air that “talented” studio camera operator Tony Greer has died of complications related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“He was such a bright light working at our studio for more than six years,” Roberts said. “You could just feel Tony’s beautiful spirit, you could feel it from a mile away.”

“We love Tony and so many things that he loved,” she continued. “He loved his family, his beloved mother Fanny, his sister Janet, his brother Kevin. He loved taking his nieces, nephews, any relative who came to visit him, he’d take them out and show them the city.”

“He loved his longtime girlfriend Robin, we are thinking of her,” Roberts added. “She lives in his hometown, Chicago. They loved traveling the world together. They traveled extensively. And Tony loved his music. Playing guitar in his band, picking up gigs around the city, he played a mean guitar, he was a cool dude.”

As the screen showed selfies Greer took in the studio with stars like Idris Elba, Jennifer Aniston and Kamala Harris, Roberts said, “He loved GMA, he loved meeting all the people who would walk through studio doors. Actors, singers, stars, Tony got to see them all and he took pictures with many of them, and they were gracious to take a picture with him.”

“We loved every single moment we were blessed to spend and share with Tony,” Roberts continued. “Our condolences to his family in Chicago. To his mother Fanny, we have to say this to you ma’am, your son was a good man. He was kind, he was thoughtful, he was always a gentleman.”

Co-anchor George Stephanopoulos also honored Greer, saying, “Tony and I shared the early shift in the breakfast room and he was a constant gentleman, such a lovely man with such a lovely spirit.”

“Just a total pro, and someone that was a joy to see everyday,” added co-anchor Michael Strahan. “Always a good morning, always a smile. He will be missed here in our studio.”

New York, where Greer resided, remains the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, with over 140,000 confirmed cases and 5,500 deaths as of Wednesday morning, according to the New York Times.

