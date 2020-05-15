Michael Strahan, Amy Robach and More Good Morning America Anchors Reveal Their Senior Portraits

"Class of 2020, don't give up — keep dreaming big, believe in yourself, and we'll be here cheering you on," said Lara Spencer

The Good Morning America anchors are throwing it all the way back to their high school days.

On Friday, while celebrating the graduating class of 2020 whose senior year was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, the morning show shared snapshots of its co-hosts during their own senior years.

"Class of 2020, don't give up," said Lara Spencer, 50, during the segment. "Keep dreaming big, believe in yourself, and we'll be here cheering you on."

"While it may not be what they expected, it's so amazing to see how people are still finding ways to celebrate this milestone," she continued. "And in honor of that, we thought we would share for you a look back at some of our own high school moments, if you will — some memories."

First up for the throwback was Amy Robach, whose red-lipped portrait was taken in front of a bookcase, her hands clasped together.

"Fully experiencing that decade," Robach, 47, joked of the photo.

Michael Strahan's old high school football picture — uniform and all — came later, with the retired NFL star, 48, saying that he "banned" his mother from giving ABC any more photos from his childhood.

George Stephanopoulos, 59, said he thought he "deep-sixed" all photographic evidence of his high school days — but his yearbook photo appeared onscreen next.

"You're not that old for it to be black-and-white, are you?" teased Robach, to which Stephanopoulos responded, "Thanks, Amy," as the co-hosts all laughed.

Spencer — who dressed in a prom ensemble for the broadcast — shared hers last, joking that her hair at the time was "like an art installation."