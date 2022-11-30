'GMA' 's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Shut Down Instagrams as Source Notes 'Mutual Affection' and Romance 'Rumors'

The Good Morning America co-anchors, who are both married, have spoken in depth about their close friendship off screen

By
Published on November 30, 2022 03:22 PM
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

It seems like Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' on-screen chemistry has developed into an intimate, off-camera relationship for the co-anchors.

The journalists have both shut down their Instagram accounts on Wednesday — just hours after photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car and cozying up at a bar during a vacation in upstate New York. According to the Daily Mail, who first published the photos, Robach and Holmes' friendship turned romantic this past June.

Robach, 49, is married to actor Andrew Shue while Holmes, 45, is married to attorney Marilee Fiebig. Both couples were married in 2010, though a source told the Daily Mail that both Robach and Shue and Holmes and Fiebig ended their relationships in August — just after Robach uploaded a selfie with Shue in Athens, Greece, to her Instagram on July 30.

A source told PEOPLE that Holmes and Robach's GMA colleagues were somewhat surprised to see the new photos, though the pair's chemistry had been on display in the newsroom for a while.

"There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago," the source says. "A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there's a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married."

GMA, Robach, Holmes, Shue and Fiebig did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Andrew Shue and Amy Robach
Mike Coppola/Getty

Holmes joined the GMA team in 2014 and immediately struck up a close connection with Robach. She previously told PEOPLE about their friendship. "[They] said, 'Hey, we want to bring on a co-anchor. What do you think of T.J. Holmes?' And I almost fell out of my chair," she said.

"My God. You couldn't have picked a better person to ask me what I thought of, because we've been trying to figure out a way to work together for literally the last five years."

Robach also told PEOPLE about their double dates with Shue and Fiebig. "The moment he started at ABC, I think we just clicked. We've gone on tons of double dates with our spouses and my daughters babysit his daughters."

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty

One photo shared to Robach's Instagram account in March showed Holmes with his arm around Robach's husband, Shue, as they trained for the New York Marathon.

Robach also told PEOPLE that Shue bought Robach and Holmes domain names online in case they ever decided to start a podcast or website together.

"Basically, he's like my brother," she added of Holmes. "We just can finish each other's sentences. We get along so well. It's so wonderful to have, again, it's that trust, and you don't always have that on the set. But I know no matter what I do or say, he's got my back and vice versa, and that's everything."

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes run during the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on November 06, 2022 in New York City.
Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty

The recent photos aren't the first time Robach and Holmes have been spotted together off screen. Back in April 2021, Robach shared a photo of herself and Holmes on the streets of New York during one of their marathon training sessions.

