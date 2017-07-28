Call the Fashion Police: Janice Dickinson just stole Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi‘s romper!

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s Shahs of Sunset, stars Reza Farahan and Shervin Roohparvar come to support Gharachedaghi, 35, as she readies to walk the runway at L.A. Fashion Week.

“I just walked into this room and there’s nothing but naked models running around,” Roohparvar recalls in a confessional interview. “It’s so awesome.”

As she turns around to see where her cast mate is staring, Dickinson struts into the room wearing a silver sequined romper — the exact same one she was supposed to be sporting on the catwalk.

“I’m supposed to wear that outfit,” Gharachedaghi tells Roohparvar as Farahan enters the room with his husband, Adam Neely.

Unfortunately for Gharachedaghi, the 62-year-old self-proclaimed “world’s first supermodel” has decided she has rights to the romper and jumped into a photo shoot.

“You got jacked,” says event head Eric.

A visibly irritated Gharachedaghi presses: “What’s happening with that situation?”

Eric tries to smooth over the tension, Eric tells her, “I’m finding you a better outfit.”

But Gharachedaghi doesn’t want another outfit and insists that Dickinson be the one who should change.

“No, you can find that old ass bitch something else,” she says.

“I thought this bitch died out with the Flintstones,” Gharachedaghi says later in a confessional. “I don’t even know how she’s able to walk right now, let alone walk a runway, let alone walk the runway wearing that outfit I’m supposed to be wearing?!”

Shahs of Sunset airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.