Golden Globes Nominee Meryl Streep Breaks Her Own Record with 34th Ever Nod for Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep has done it again!

The prolific actress broke her own record Monday when she scored her 34th Golden Globe Awards nomination, the most anyone has ever gotten. The actress previously broke her own record in 2018 when she was nominated for The Post.

Streep was nominated for her scene-stealing performance as Mary Louise Perry in the second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies, in which she went toe-to-toe with fellow nominees Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

The actress has won eight of her acting nominations thus far and picked up the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award in 2018.

Streep’s first nomination came in 1979 for The Deer Hunter, which costarred Robert De Niro and Christopher Walken. Set in rural Pennsylvania, the story centers on a group of soliders whose lives have been affected by their deployment in the Vietnam War.

Though she didn’t win then, she snagged her first Golden Globe trophy the next year for best supporting actress in a motion picture for Kramer vs. Kramer.

The actress collected two more Golden Globes: for The French Lieutenant’s Woman in 1982 and Sophie’s Choice in 1983 — a winning streak that saw her score a total of three trophies on three nominations.

After 1983, however, Streep was kept off the winners’ podium for two decades, though she continued to be nominated consistently. She scored six consecutive nods from 1995 to 2000 for her performances in films like The River Wild, The Bridges of Madison County and One True Thing.

After 20 years, Streep was finally awarded her fourth Golden Globe in 2003 for her supporting work in the wry comedy Adaptation. In an endearing speech marked by Streep’s utter surprise at finally winning again, the actress couldn’t help but make jabs about how long it had been since the last time her name was called.

Streep’s latest Golden Globe win came in 2012 for The Iron Lady, for which she was also awarded an Oscar.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.