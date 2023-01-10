Zendaya Wins 2023 Golden Globes Best Television Actress in a Drama Series

Congratulations to the newest best actress in a drama TV series!

Zendaya took home the award for best actress in a television drama series at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday night for her work in Euphoria, besting fellow nominees Emma D'Arcy (House of the Dragon), Laura Linney (Ozark), Imelda Staunton (The Crown) and Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily).

Zendaya in Euphoria. Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Zendaya, 26, won the award for portraying Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria. Though the show has been on the air since 2019, this marks the first time Zendaya has been nominated for — and won — a Golden Globe. She was not in attendance at the event held at Beverly Hills Hotel on Tuesday due to work commitments.

"Zendaya couldn't be with us tonight, so we are going to accept this award on her behalf," Jay Ellis, the presenter for the category, said. "She's busy, she's working y'all. It's a good thing."

In Euphoria, Zendaya plays a high schooler who struggles with her sobriety while also experiencing ups and downs in her romantic relationships. Her performance was especially poignant in season two as her character went through a relapse, got into a violent meltdown with her family and experienced severe withdrawal.

For the role, Zendaya has already won two back-to-back primetime Emmys, becoming the youngest person to win within the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category.

Euphoria's second season premiered last January, and was renewed for a third the following month. Speaking about her hopes for the third season, Zendaya said, "I think it'll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school."

"I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look," she told The Hollywood Reporter in August. "But also with all the characters, in the sense where they're trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be."

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards are being broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.