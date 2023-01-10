Zendaya Wins 2023 Golden Globes Best Television Actress in a Drama Series

Emma D'Arcy (House of the Dragon), Laura Linney (Ozark), Imelda Staunton (The Crown), Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily) and Zendaya (Euphoria) were all nominated for the coveted award

By
Joelle Goldstein
Joelle Goldstein

Joelle Goldstein is a TV Staff Editor for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for nearly five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle oversees all things TV and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians and America's Got Talent for "work". Prior to joining PEOPLE, Joelle was employed at The Hollywood Reporter. She graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelors in Television-Radio (and an appearance in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four!)

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Shafiq Najib
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 09:52 PM
Zendaya attends Euphoria FYC at Paramount Theatre on December 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Congratulations to the newest best actress in a drama TV series!

Zendaya took home the award for best actress in a television drama series at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday night for her work in Euphoria, besting fellow nominees Emma D'Arcy (House of the Dragon), Laura Linney (Ozark), Imelda Staunton (The Crown) and Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily).

Zendaya HBO Euphoria "Special Episode Part 1"
Zendaya in Euphoria. Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Zendaya, 26, won the award for portraying Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria. Though the show has been on the air since 2019, this marks the first time Zendaya has been nominated for — and won — a Golden Globe. She was not in attendance at the event held at Beverly Hills Hotel on Tuesday due to work commitments.

"Zendaya couldn't be with us tonight, so we are going to accept this award on her behalf," Jay Ellis, the presenter for the category, said. "She's busy, she's working y'all. It's a good thing."

In Euphoria, Zendaya plays a high schooler who struggles with her sobriety while also experiencing ups and downs in her romantic relationships. Her performance was especially poignant in season two as her character went through a relapse, got into a violent meltdown with her family and experienced severe withdrawal.

For the role, Zendaya has already won two back-to-back primetime Emmys, becoming the youngest person to win within the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category.

Euphoria's second season premiered last January, and was renewed for a third the following month. Speaking about her hopes for the third season, Zendaya said, "I think it'll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school."

"I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look," she told The Hollywood Reporter in August. "But also with all the characters, in the sense where they're trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be."

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards are being broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

