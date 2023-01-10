Tyler James Williams Thanks 'Abbott Elementary' Costars After Golden Globes Win: 'Honor to Work with You'

Williams scored his first Golden Globes trophy after competing with John Lithgow, Jonathan Pryce, John Turturro and Henry Winkler in the best supporting TV actor category

By Dana Rose Falcone
and
Shafiq Najib
Published on January 10, 2023 09:07 PM
Tyler James Williams accepts the Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series – Musical-Comedy or Drama award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty

Top of the class!

Tyler James Williams is now a Golden Globe winner after taking home the best supporting actor in a musical, comedy or drama award for his role in Abbott Elementary.

Upon accepting his first Golden Globes trophy, the actor began his speech by thanking his Abbott Elementary costars and crew, saying, "I love y'all. It's an honor to work with you everyday," before shouting out the series creator and star, Quinta Brunson.

Discussing his character in the show, Williams, 30, continued, "I pray that this is a win for Gregory Eddie and for his story and for stories like this that we may understand but his story just as important as all of the other stories that have to be told out here. Thank you so much for this."

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Williams beat out John Lithgow (The Old Man), Jonathan Pryce (The Crown), John Turturro (Severance) and Henry Winkler (Barry) for the award.

Williams plays substitute teacher Gregory Eddie at an inner-city Philadelphia public school in the ABC sitcom written by and starring Brunson, 33, whom he first worked with on HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show.

"Quinta DMs me and is like, 'Hey, I have this idea for this thing that I think we could do,' " Williams previously told Teen Vogue. "The first thing that came to me was like, 'Yeah, she's fun. This could be fun.' "

Brunson told Bustle that Williams "really embodies the everyday guy I wanted Gregory to be."

"I knew he had the sense of humor to pull off certain quirks," she continued. "We both approach comedy in a similar way. For the Janine and Gregory aspect, that makes them a bit more playful than most on-screen potential love interests."

Abbott Elementary earned a total of five Golden Globe nominations, the most of any show this year. The series picked up a nod in the best television series, musical or comedy category; Brunson received a nomination for best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy and Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph are both up in the best supporting actress, television race.

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards are being broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

