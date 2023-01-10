Ryan Murphy Accepts Carol Burnett Award at 2023 Golden Globes and Speaks on His Career of 'Hope and Progress'

Ryan Murphy took home one of the nights biggest awards at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

The Glee, Pose, and American Horror Story creator was previously announced as the recipient of the 4th annual Carol Burnett Award at Sunday's ceremony and took the opportunity while accepting the award on Tuesday to give a special moment to stars who've appeared in his shows, including MJ Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Niecy Nash-Betts, Matt Bomer, and Jeremy Pope.

Murphy said that he began his career in Hollywood "to make a point of hope and progress," before sharing a bit about the adversity each of his past colleagues had overcome, praising their talents, and asking the crowd to give Nash-Betts a standing ovation.

"I never saw a person like me getting an award or a tv show," he said.

Murphy, 57, was chosen for the diversity of his projects and their "thrilling" content and was presented the award by Porter, who told the director, "It was you, Ryan, and your fearless art that spoke to me and comforted me," before he stepped on stage to accept the award.

Helen Hoehne, President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said in a statement on Dec. 15: "Ryan Murphy not only continues to enthrall audiences with his work on some of the most thrilling and exciting series of the century, but also continues to inspire all with his work off the screen. His work and storytelling ability throughout different film and television genres have led to highly acclaimed achievements and awards."

Murphy has won five Golden Globes and has been nominated 16 times for his work, which also includes American Crime Story, Nip/Tuck, Feud, Scream Queens and 9-1-1.

The director has also written and produced a list of series, including Netflix's The Politician, Halston, Ratched, The Watcher and The Andy Warhol Diaries. Murphy also directed Eat, Pray, Love, Running with Scissors, The Normal Heart and The Prom.

Murphy's latest release was Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which premiered on Netflix in September. The Evan Peters-led crime drama recently broke Netflix streaming records with 3.7 billion hours watched. It became the second most-watched English Language series on Netflix in October — second only to Stranger Things, though its record was since bested when dark comedy Wednesday debuted in November.

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards are being broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.