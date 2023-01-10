Kevin Costner Says Major Flooding Kept Him from Attending 2023 Golden Globes: 'I'm Just So Sorry'

Costner, who is nominated for Yellowstone, said storms in Los Angeles prevented him and his wife from attending the Golden Globe Awards

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on January 10, 2023 08:21 PM
Kevin Costner attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "The Art of Racing in the Rain" at El Capitan Theatre on August 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Wild weather is keeping Kevin Costner from attending the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

Ahead of the start of the Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the Yellowstone star shared a video on Twitter explaining that he and his wife Christine Baumgarter could not make it to the show due to ongoing rainstorms and flooding in Los Angeles County in California.

"Hi everyone. Look, I'm so sorry for everyone who might have been tuning in to watch the Golden Globes — Chris and I aren't going to be there," Costner said in the video, while standing outside.

"Yesterday we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara," the actor — who is nominated for a Golden Globe award for best actor in a drama series for Yellowstone — explained. "This is the second time in five years that the freeway has flooded out, we found ourselves on the wrong side of the town and we couldn't get back last night."

Costner even said that he and his family could not get back to their house Tuesday morning "in time" due to closures of freeways in the area.

"Nobody's sadder than us that we can't be there at the Golden Globes," Costner continued in the video. "Chris had a beautiful dress, I was looking forward to walking down the red carpet with her."

The actor went on to apologize to the Yellowstone team, including series creator Taylor Sheridan, for not being able to attend the awards show after all.

"I'm just so sorry that I can't be there. I really wanted to, I know how bad Chris wanted to support me," Costner said. "She went out and bought me some gold and yellow and black and silver balloons so we're going to sit at the television and see what happens."

"Thank you for your support," he added as he finished the speech. "I'm really sorry to the Golden Globes and the international press and I hope we're invited back. Thanks."

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

