Julia Garner Continues Awards Sweep with 2023 Golden Globes Win for Final Season of 'Ozark'

Elizabeth Debicki, Hannah Einbinder, Garner, Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph all competed for the honor at the 80th Golden Globe Awards

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on January 10, 2023 09:52 PM
Julia Garner accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series – Musical-Comedy or Drama award for "Ozark" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty

From the Ozarks to the Golden Globes!

Julia Garner won the best supporting actress in a musical, comedy or drama award at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday for her role in Ozark, beating out Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary). Garner, 28, also received a nomination this year in the best performance by an actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television for her starring role in Inventing Anna.

"I'm so grateful to be here with all of you," Garner said while accepting her first Golden Globe. "Playing Ruth for the last few years has just been he greatest gift in my life."

Garner thanked her costars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney and "our wonderful cast and crew that just became our family and unconditional love all around." She also shouted out her husband since 2019, Mark Foster.

"I want to say thank you to my team who's been with me for years," Garner continued. "My husband Mark, I love you. And yeah, I love all of you guys and I admire all of you guys and I share this with all of you guys."

2023 Golden Globe couples
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

In Netflix's Ozark, Garner plays Ruth Langmore, a former scammer who works with Marty (Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Linney). When the series finale aired in April, Ruth ended up dead at the hand of Camila Elizondro (Veronica Falcón). Camila wanted to kill Ruth because Ruth murdered her son Javi (Alfonso Herrera) earlier in season 4 in an attempt to avenge Ruth's cousin Wyatt's (Charlie Tahan) death.

"It almost feels like a part of me has died in a way," Garner told TIME. "Ruth gave me so much, not only as an actor but also as a person. She gave me a sense of confidence that I didn't have before. She gave me that. It's weird because in the middle of filming I have more in common with my character than with myself."

RELATED VIDEO: Julia Garner on Her Emmy Win for Ozark: "I Can't Wrap My Head Around It!"

Many fans couldn't believe Ruth's demise, but Garner saw her character's fate coming.

"I do a lot of meditation work for my preparation and for some reason what I was seeing, not to get very dark, but I didn't see Ruth having a very long life and being an old lady," Garner said backstage at the 2022 Emmys, where she won the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series award. "That struck me as strange. I woke up from meditation. [Then] Chris Mundy, our showrunner, said 'I need to talk to you.' I said, 'Am I going to die?' And he's like 'Yeah, you are.' He said, 'Who told you?' "

Julia Garner attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Ozark received a nomination in the best television series, drama category, and Linney earned a best actress in a drama nod.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Related Articles
Tyler James Williams accepts the Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series – Musical-Comedy or Drama award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Tyler James Williams Thanks 'Abbott Elementary' Costars After Golden Globes Win: 'Honor to Work with You'
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - “Egg Drop” – When the eighth-grade science class participates in an egg drop activity, Janine insists her second-grade class joins in. Even when the science teacher and Gregory tell her that her students aren’t ready for physics lessons, Janine is determined to prove them wrong. Then, when Barbara is shocked at the clothing one of her student’s parents wears, she learns to not judge someone solely based on their appearance on “Abbott Elementary,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Gilles Mingasson) QUINTA BRUNSON
Golden Globe 2023 Winners: Here Is the Full List (Updating Live)
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, Wednesday, White Lotus
'White Lotus,' 'Top Gun 2,' 'Avatar 2' and 'Wednesday' All Land 2023 Golden Globe Nominations
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ivy Maurice attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Thanks Daughter for 'Winning' Style Advice at Golden Globes: 'Birthing Pain Was Worth It'
Zendaya attends Euphoria FYC at Paramount Theatre on December 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Zendaya Wins 2023 Golden Globes Best Television Actress in a Drama Series
White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Among 2023 Golden Globes Presenters
'Wednesday' 's Jenna Ortega and 'White Lotus' Star Jennifer Coolidge Among 2023 Golden Globes Presenters
2023 Golden Globes Portraits
Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheryl Lee Ralph and More Stars in PEOPLE's Golden Globes Portrait Studio
Colin Farrell accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for "The Banshees of Inisherin" from Ana de Armas onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas
Emma D'Arcy arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards
'House of the Dragon' 's Emma D'Arcy Says Golden Globes 2023 Nod Came After They 'Stopped Pretending'
Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan
Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis and Tracy Morgan Among 2023 Golden Globe Awards Presenters
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Selena Gomez Brings High-Fashion Drama to Golden Globes Red Carpet in Show-Stopping Valentino Look
NBC's 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show
Michelle Yeoh Wins Best Actress in a Comedy at Golden Globes 2023: 'Not Letting Go of This'
Eddie Redmayne arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images); Julia Roberts attends the World Premiere of "Ticket To Paradise" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 7, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Eddie Redmayne Fanboys Over Julia Roberts at the 2023 Golden Globes: 'I Am Obsessed'
Ke Huy Quan accepts an award onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Ke Huy Quan Looks Back on 'Indiana Jones' and Tough Times as a Former Kid Actor amid Emotional Golden Globes Win
80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes
Ashley Butler and Austin Butler
Austin Butler Reveals His Date For the 2023 Golden Globes: His Sister Ashley