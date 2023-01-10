Julia Garner Continues Awards Sweep with 2023 Golden Globes Win for Final Season of 'Ozark'

From the Ozarks to the Golden Globes!

Julia Garner won the best supporting actress in a musical, comedy or drama award at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday for her role in Ozark, beating out Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary). Garner, 28, also received a nomination this year in the best performance by an actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television for her starring role in Inventing Anna.

"I'm so grateful to be here with all of you," Garner said while accepting her first Golden Globe. "Playing Ruth for the last few years has just been he greatest gift in my life."

Garner thanked her costars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney and "our wonderful cast and crew that just became our family and unconditional love all around." She also shouted out her husband since 2019, Mark Foster.

"I want to say thank you to my team who's been with me for years," Garner continued. "My husband Mark, I love you. And yeah, I love all of you guys and I admire all of you guys and I share this with all of you guys."

In Netflix's Ozark, Garner plays Ruth Langmore, a former scammer who works with Marty (Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Linney). When the series finale aired in April, Ruth ended up dead at the hand of Camila Elizondro (Veronica Falcón). Camila wanted to kill Ruth because Ruth murdered her son Javi (Alfonso Herrera) earlier in season 4 in an attempt to avenge Ruth's cousin Wyatt's (Charlie Tahan) death.

"It almost feels like a part of me has died in a way," Garner told TIME. "Ruth gave me so much, not only as an actor but also as a person. She gave me a sense of confidence that I didn't have before. She gave me that. It's weird because in the middle of filming I have more in common with my character than with myself."

Many fans couldn't believe Ruth's demise, but Garner saw her character's fate coming.

"I do a lot of meditation work for my preparation and for some reason what I was seeing, not to get very dark, but I didn't see Ruth having a very long life and being an old lady," Garner said backstage at the 2022 Emmys, where she won the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series award. "That struck me as strange. I woke up from meditation. [Then] Chris Mundy, our showrunner, said 'I need to talk to you.' I said, 'Am I going to die?' And he's like 'Yeah, you are.' He said, 'Who told you?' "

Ozark received a nomination in the best television series, drama category, and Linney earned a best actress in a drama nod.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.