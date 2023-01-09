'Wednesday' 's Jenna Ortega and 'White Lotus' Star Jennifer Coolidge Among 2023 Golden Globes Presenters

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the awards ceremony as it returns to NBC for the first time since 2021

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 9, 2023 02:56 PM
White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Among 2023 Golden Globes Presenters
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty, Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

New names have been added to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards presenter's list, including some stars seeking to earn their first Golden Globe statue.

On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced a new group of presenters for the show including Claire Danes, Cole Hauser, Harvey Guillén, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Jennifer Hudson, Letitia Wright, Mo Brings Plenty, Regina Hall, Salma Hayek Pinault, Jenna Ortega and Jennifer Coolidge.

Ortega, 20, and Coolidge, 61, in particular, are aiming to win their first Golden Globe. Coolidge was nominated last year for best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film (Sarah Snook ultimately took home to statuette for her performance in Succession). This year she's been nominated again for The White Lotus — and has an Emmy win under her belt. Ortega also received her first Golden Globe nod (in the best actress in a musical or comedy category) for her role as Wednesday Addams on Wednesday.

They will be joining previously announced presenters like Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy Morgan. Armas and Curtis are also pulling double duty having been nominated for awards at the ceremony for their respective roles in Blonde and Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Everything Everywhere All At Once
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022). David Bornfriend/A24

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael, 35, will host the awards ceremony as it returns to NBC for the first time since 2021. He rose to fame as a stand-up comedian and as the creator and star of the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show. He won an Emmy Award in September for outstanding writing for a variety special in his HBO comedy special Rothaniel.

The upcoming ceremony will additionally feature Eddie Murphy as he receives the 2023 Cecil B. DeMille award and television producer Ryan Murphy, who will be honored with the show's 4th annual Carol Burnett award for his career's contributions to television.

Jerrod Carmichael, winner of the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special award for 'Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,' poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty

The Banshees of Inisherin led the Golden Globes nominations in the movies categories with eight nods, followed by six nominations Everything Everywhere All at Once and five nods apiece Babylon and The Fabelmans.

For television, Abbott Elementary led with five nominations, followed by The Crown, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus all with four nods each.

Haley Lu Richardson, Jennifer Coolidge HBO, The White Lotus, Season 2 - Episode 3
Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards will mark the awards show's return to network television, after NBC declined to air the awards show in 2022 amid several controversies regarding the HFPA, a small group of international journalists that determines the nominees and winners of the Golden Globe Awards each year.

The 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Related Articles
Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan
Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis and Tracy Morgan Among 2023 Golden Globe Awards Presenters
Golden Globe trophies
A Timeline of the Golden Globes Controversy
Jerrod Carmichael attends the "Ramy" Premiere during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Alamo Lamar A on March 9, 2019 in Austin, Texas.
All About Jerrod Carmichael, the Host of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Ashley Butler and Austin Butler
Austin Butler Reveals His Date For the 2023 Golden Globes: His Sister Ashley
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2023 Golden Globes
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, Wednesday, White Lotus
'White Lotus,' 'Top Gun 2,' 'Avatar 2' and 'Wednesday' All Land 2023 Golden Globe Nominations
George Lopez attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel on May 16, 2022 in New York City.
George Lopez Drops Out of Announcing Golden Globe 2023 Nominations After He Tests Positive for COVID
Jerodd Carmichael
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael to Host 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (12876015e) Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Ke Quan Everything Everywhere All at Once - 2022
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Leads 2023 Critics Choice Awards Film Nominations
Ryan Murphy
'Glee' Creator Ryan Murphy to Receive Fourth-Ever Carol Burnett Award at 2023 Golden Globes
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 07: Jennifer Coolidge attends the world premiere of "Like A Boss" at SVA Theater on January 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/FilmMagic)
Jennifer Coolidge Says She 'Tried My A-- Off' to Get on 'Saturday Night Live' : 'What a Feat'
Ray Liotta, Leslie Jordan
2023 Critics Choice Nominations Include Nods for Beloved Late Stars Leslie Jordan and Ray Liotta
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monáe Shines in New York City, Plus Michelle Yeoh and Awkwafina, the Jonas Brothers and More
Selena Gomez attends the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Selena Gomez Reveals How She Manifested Her 2023 Golden Globe Nomination: 'Dreams Do Come True'
Hugh, grant, gillian anderson, and lily collins
Golden Globes 2021: Hugh Grant, Gillian Anderson, Lily Collins and More Celebrate Their Noms
US actress Jennifer Coolidge accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for "The White Lotus" during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
'White Lotus' ' Jennifer Coolidge Dances Through Play-Off Music in 'Once-in-a-Lifetime' Emmys Speech