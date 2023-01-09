'Wednesday' 's Jenna Ortega and 'White Lotus' Star Jennifer Coolidge Among 2023 Golden Globes Presenters

New names have been added to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards presenter's list, including some stars seeking to earn their first Golden Globe statue.

On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced a new group of presenters for the show including Claire Danes, Cole Hauser, Harvey Guillén, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Jennifer Hudson, Letitia Wright, Mo Brings Plenty, Regina Hall, Salma Hayek Pinault, Jenna Ortega and Jennifer Coolidge.

Ortega, 20, and Coolidge, 61, in particular, are aiming to win their first Golden Globe. Coolidge was nominated last year for best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film (Sarah Snook ultimately took home to statuette for her performance in Succession). This year she's been nominated again for The White Lotus — and has an Emmy win under her belt. Ortega also received her first Golden Globe nod (in the best actress in a musical or comedy category) for her role as Wednesday Addams on Wednesday.

They will be joining previously announced presenters like Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy Morgan. Armas and Curtis are also pulling double duty having been nominated for awards at the ceremony for their respective roles in Blonde and Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael, 35, will host the awards ceremony as it returns to NBC for the first time since 2021. He rose to fame as a stand-up comedian and as the creator and star of the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show. He won an Emmy Award in September for outstanding writing for a variety special in his HBO comedy special Rothaniel.

The upcoming ceremony will additionally feature Eddie Murphy as he receives the 2023 Cecil B. DeMille award and television producer Ryan Murphy, who will be honored with the show's 4th annual Carol Burnett award for his career's contributions to television.

The Banshees of Inisherin led the Golden Globes nominations in the movies categories with eight nods, followed by six nominations Everything Everywhere All at Once and five nods apiece Babylon and The Fabelmans.

For television, Abbott Elementary led with five nominations, followed by The Crown, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus all with four nods each.

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards will mark the awards show's return to network television, after NBC declined to air the awards show in 2022 amid several controversies regarding the HFPA, a small group of international journalists that determines the nominees and winners of the Golden Globe Awards each year.

The 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.