Jenna Ortega Raves About Lady Gaga Recreating Viral 'Wednesday' TikTok Dance at Golden Globes 2023

Art recently imitated life for Jenna Ortega.

The Wednesday actress, 20, spoke with Variety Tuesday on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet, where she was asked about Lady Gaga herself recreating the viral TikTok dance set to her song "Bloody Mary," based on a dance Ortega does as the titular character in the hit Netflix show.

"A long time ago, I worked with a hairdresser who used to work with [Gaga]," Ortega said. "And I had just seen Lady Gaga in Boston, in concert, a couple years before, and she had made me a video saying, 'Hey, Jenna, I heard you're a fan.' It was a really, really sweet video."

And while the actress "doubt(s)" Gaga "even remembers or has any idea who I was back then," she admitted of the dance, "to see her do that now, it was kind of one of those moments that you acknowledge [how] life changes really fast, and it's really crazy."

In the show, the dance takes place in episode 4 and is set to The Cramps' 1981 song "Goo Goo Muck" — perfect for Ortega's Addams family character.

Based on characters created by Charles Addams, the series follows Ortega as the titular Wednesday Addams as she attempts to solve a monster mystery at her new school, Nevermore Academy.

With Tim Burton attached as executive producer and a number of A-list stars including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and former big-screen Wednesday Addams Christina Ricci, the show had been highly anticipated since it was first announced in 2021.

Wednesday, which dropped in November, is now officially one of Netflix's most popular series of all time, as the first English-language show to surpass 400 million viewing hours in a single week.

Jenna Ortega. Amy Sussman/Getty

On Jan. 6, creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar confirmed the show has been renewed for season 2 in an interview with Tudum.

"It's been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world," they said in a statement. "Thrilled to continue Wednesday's tortuous journey into season two."

"We can't wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn't emptied the pool first," they added.

Asked what role she'd want Gaga to have if the actress and singer were to appear in season 2, Ortega told Variety on Tuesday, "I think Mrs. Thornhill (Ricci) and Wednesday had this weird kind of mentor relationship or kind of understood each other in a certain way, so if Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think they would have to be two monsters than understand each other."

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.