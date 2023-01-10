Jenna Ortega Raves About Lady Gaga Recreating Viral 'Wednesday' TikTok Dance at Golden Globes 2023

Jenna Ortega said seeing Lady Gaga do the viral Wednesday TikTok dance was "one of those moments that you acknowledge [how] life changes really fast"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 08:33 PM
Jenna Ortega on Wednesday, Lady Gaga
Photo: Netflix; Lady Gaga/TikTok

Art recently imitated life for Jenna Ortega.

The Wednesday actress, 20, spoke with Variety Tuesday on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet, where she was asked about Lady Gaga herself recreating the viral TikTok dance set to her song "Bloody Mary," based on a dance Ortega does as the titular character in the hit Netflix show.

"A long time ago, I worked with a hairdresser who used to work with [Gaga]," Ortega said. "And I had just seen Lady Gaga in Boston, in concert, a couple years before, and she had made me a video saying, 'Hey, Jenna, I heard you're a fan.' It was a really, really sweet video."

And while the actress "doubt(s)" Gaga "even remembers or has any idea who I was back then," she admitted of the dance, "to see her do that now, it was kind of one of those moments that you acknowledge [how] life changes really fast, and it's really crazy."

In the show, the dance takes place in episode 4 and is set to The Cramps' 1981 song "Goo Goo Muck" — perfect for Ortega's Addams family character.

Based on characters created by Charles Addams, the series follows Ortega as the titular Wednesday Addams as she attempts to solve a monster mystery at her new school, Nevermore Academy.

With Tim Burton attached as executive producer and a number of A-list stars including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and former big-screen Wednesday Addams Christina Ricci, the show had been highly anticipated since it was first announced in 2021.

Wednesday, which dropped in November, is now officially one of Netflix's most popular series of all time, as the first English-language show to surpass 400 million viewing hours in a single week.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jenna Ortega. Amy Sussman/Getty

On Jan. 6, creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar confirmed the show has been renewed for season 2 in an interview with Tudum.

"It's been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world," they said in a statement. "Thrilled to continue Wednesday's tortuous journey into season two."

"We can't wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn't emptied the pool first," they added.

Asked what role she'd want Gaga to have if the actress and singer were to appear in season 2, Ortega told Variety on Tuesday, "I think Mrs. Thornhill (Ricci) and Wednesday had this weird kind of mentor relationship or kind of understood each other in a certain way, so if Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think they would have to be two monsters than understand each other."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Related Articles
Will There Be a Wednesday Season 2? What We Know So Far
Everything to Know About 'Wednesday' Season 2
Kamila Valieva
Kamila Valieva Recreates Viral 'Wednesday' Dance in Figure Skating Routine Inspired by Netflix Hit
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - “Egg Drop” – When the eighth-grade science class participates in an egg drop activity, Janine insists her second-grade class joins in. Even when the science teacher and Gregory tell her that her students aren’t ready for physics lessons, Janine is determined to prove them wrong. Then, when Barbara is shocked at the clothing one of her student’s parents wears, she learns to not judge someone solely based on their appearance on “Abbott Elementary,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Gilles Mingasson) QUINTA BRUNSON
Golden Globe 2023 Winners: Here Is the Full List (Updating Live)
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Selena Gomez Brings High-Fashion Drama to Golden Globes Red Carpet in Show-Stopping Valentino Look
Niecy Nash-Betts arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Niecy Nash Hits the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Dazzling Plum Gown – and 'My Own Golden Globes'
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in episode 102 of Wednesday
The Cast of 'Wednesday': Everything to Know
Golden Globe trophies
A Timeline of the Golden Globes Controversy
Will There Be a Wednesday Season 2? What We Know So Far
Jenna Ortega Reveals She Filmed 'Wednesday' Dance Number While Sick with COVID
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Letitia Wright arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)
Letitia Wright Says She Thinks 'Black Panther 3' is 'Already in the Works'
Wednesday. (L to R) Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in episode 102 of Wednesday.
'Wednesday' Costume Designer Colleen Atwood Details the Stories Behind the Characters' Iconic Looks
Wednesday
'Wednesday' Ending Explained: The Hyde's Identity and Wednesday Addams' Fate Revealed
Wednesday. Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester in episode 107 of Wednesday. Cr. Vlad Cioplea/Netflix © 2022Wednesday
Fred Armisen Revealed as Uncle Fester in 'Wednesday' Trailer — Featuring Christina Ricci's Return
Noah Schnapp
'Stranger Things' ' Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay After 'Being Scared in the Closet for 18 Years'
American actress Sadie Sink at the 79 Venice International Film Festival 2022. Red carpet The Whale e Filming Italy Best Movie Achievement Award. Venice (Italy), September 4th, 2022 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images); Jenna Ortega at the premiere of Netflix's "Wednesday" held at Hollywood Legion Theater on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Anitta attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The 2022 Rising Stars in Style — from the Red Carpet and Beyond!
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, Wednesday, White Lotus
'White Lotus,' 'Top Gun 2,' 'Avatar 2' and 'Wednesday' All Land 2023 Golden Globe Nominations
Tom Hanks Rita Wilson
Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks Pose with a Furry Friend, Plus Hilary Swank, Rupert Grint and More