Former Child Stars Won Big at the 2023 Golden Globes: See Austin Butler, Ke Huy Quan and More Then and Now

While they might be new to the Golden Globes stage, three of the evening's winners have been acting since they were not much bigger than a Golden Globe award themselves. These actors got their start as kids, in roles ranging from Nickelodeon shows to Spielberg films, and kept pursuing their dream until they got that trophy in hand. See photos of them then and now!

Austin Butler

While many know Austin Butler, 31, as the uncanny star of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, he had plenty of practice being a young heartthrob as he got his start on Nickelodeon shows.

Butler's big break was at age 13, when he played Zippy Brewster on the Nickelodeon show Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. In the following few years, he made appearances on Hannah Montana and iCarly, all by the age of 18 years old. Butler's career in teen TV shows continued when he landed the role of Jamie Lynn Spears' love interest on Zoey 101.

He also had a chance to practice his musical skills with an early part in Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure.

Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images; Lucasfilm Ltd/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Ke Huy Quan

In his acceptance speech for the best supporting actor award, Ke Huy Quan reflected on his journey from child actor to Golden Globe-winning star. He gave an emphatic thanks to Steven Spielberg, who made Quan, 51, feel "so lucky" when the director cast him as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Quan was 12 years old at the time.

"As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it — if that was just luck," Quan continued on stage, as he held the Golden Globe for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. "For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer, that no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I'd achieved as a kid."

Then the actor, who also played Data in The Goonies in 1985, turned his gratitude to his most recent directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. "They remembered that kid and they gave me an opportunity to try again," Quan said. "Everything, everything that has happened since, has been unbelievable."

Rich Polk/NBC via Getty; Robert Voets/CBS Photo Archive/Getty

Tyler James Williams

If Gregory Eddie on Abbott Elementary seemed familiar to you but you just couldn't place him, it's because the show's star Tyler James Williams, 30, was on your TV screen at age 12, bringing Chris Rock's childhood memories as the titular character in the semi-autobiographical show Everybody Hates Chris.

Nearly 14 years after the curtain closed on the sitcom, Williams nabbed the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a series.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.