Evan Peters Wins Golden Globe for 'Dahmer' : 'I Sincerely Hope Some Good Came Out of It'

The 80th Golden Globe Awards have named 2023's best actor in a limited series!

On Tuesday, Evan Peters thanked Carol Burnett award recipient Ryan Murphy "for letting me be part of your brilliant vision again" as he accepted the award for his performance in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

"It was a difficult one to make, a difficult one to watch," Peters,35, said of the show, which follows the life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. "But I sincerely hope some good came out of it."

"I wanna thank this incredible cast and crew and directors. It was a colossal team effort," he added. "Everyone gave it their all, and I would not be up here without them."

The star also gave a nod to the "loved ones who helped pick me up when I fell and carried me to the finish line."

Amy Sussman/Getty

Other nominees in the category included Colin Firth (The Staircase), Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven) and Sebastina Stan (Pam & Tommy).

Three of the five series represented in the category — Dahmer, Black Bird and Pam & Tommy — were also nominated for best limited series.

The 2023 nominations were the first Golden Globes nods for Peters and Stan. Egerton previously won the best actor award in 2020 for his appearance in Rocketman. Firth won best actor for The King's Speech in 2011, and Garfield took home a best actor award of his own last year for Tick…Tick…BOOM!

Other highlights during Tuesday night's Golden Globes broadcast, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael include Glee creator Ryan Murphy receiving the Carol Burnett Award, Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson's wins for Abbott Elementary, and Eddie Murphy receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards are being broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.