Evan Peters Wins Golden Globe for 'Dahmer' : 'I Sincerely Hope Some Good Came Out of It'

Nominees in the best actor in a limited series category included Colin Firth, Andrew Garfield, Taron Egerton and Sebastian Stan

By
Published on January 10, 2023 11:05 PM
Evan Peters accepts the Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty

The 80th Golden Globe Awards have named 2023's best actor in a limited series!

On Tuesday, Evan Peters thanked Carol Burnett award recipient Ryan Murphy "for letting me be part of your brilliant vision again" as he accepted the award for his performance in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

"It was a difficult one to make, a difficult one to watch," Peters,35, said of the show, which follows the life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. "But I sincerely hope some good came out of it."

"I wanna thank this incredible cast and crew and directors. It was a colossal team effort," he added. "Everyone gave it their all, and I would not be up here without them."

The star also gave a nod to the "loved ones who helped pick me up when I fell and carried me to the finish line."

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty

Other nominees in the category included Colin Firth (The Staircase), Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven) and Sebastina Stan (Pam & Tommy).

Three of the five series represented in the category — Dahmer, Black Bird and Pam & Tommy — were also nominated for best limited series.

The 2023 nominations were the first Golden Globes nods for Peters and Stan. Egerton previously won the best actor award in 2020 for his appearance in Rocketman. Firth won best actor for The King's Speech in 2011, and Garfield took home a best actor award of his own last year for Tick…Tick…BOOM!

Other highlights during Tuesday night's Golden Globes broadcast, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael include Glee creator Ryan Murphy receiving the Carol Burnett Award, Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson's wins for Abbott Elementary, and Eddie Murphy receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards are being broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

Related Articles
Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell, Quinta Brunson
Golden Globe 2023 Winners: Read the Full List!
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, Wednesday, White Lotus
'White Lotus,' 'Top Gun 2,' 'Avatar 2' and 'Wednesday' All Land 2023 Golden Globe Nominations
White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Among 2023 Golden Globes Presenters
'Wednesday' 's Jenna Ortega and 'White Lotus' Star Jennifer Coolidge Among 2023 Golden Globes Presenters
Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan
Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis and Tracy Morgan Among 2023 Golden Globe Awards Presenters
Amanda Seyfried attends 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on November 7, 2022 at Cipriani South Street in New York City.
Amanda Seyfried Wins Best Limited Series Actress at the 2023 Golden Globes for 'The Dropout'
Ryan Murphy
Ryan Murphy Accepts Carol Burnett Award at 2023 Golden Globes and Speaks on His Career of 'Hope and Progress'
Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
The Can't-Miss Moments from the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Colin Farrell accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for "The Banshees of Inisherin" from Ana de Armas onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas
80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jennifer Coolidge Gets Bleeped, Standing Ovation and Brings Mike White to Tears at Golden Globes
2023 Golden Globes Portraits
Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheryl Lee Ralph and More Stars in PEOPLE's Golden Globes Portrait Studio
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Mike White accepts the Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
'White Lotus' ' Mike White Was 'Too Drunk' for Planned Globes Speech But 'Would Take a Bullet' for Cast
Tyler James Williams accepts the Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series – Musical-Comedy or Drama award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Tyler James Williams Thanks 'Abbott Elementary' Costars After Golden Globes Win: 'Honor to Work with You'
Quinta Brunson accepts the Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Quinta Brunson Name-Checks Influencers While Accepting 'Abbott Elementary' 's Golden Globe: 'Hey, Brad Pitt'
Ashley Butler and Austin Butler
Austin Butler Reveals His Date For the 2023 Golden Globes: His Sister Ashley
Niecy Nash-Betts arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Niecy Nash Hits the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Dazzling Plum Gown – and 'My Own Golden Globes'