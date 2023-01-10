Golden Globe Winner Paul Walter Hauser Leads Rousing Tribute to Late 'Black Bird' Costar Ray Liotta

Ray Liotta was gone but not forgotten at Tuesday night's 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

After Paul Walter Hauser won the best supporting actor in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie trophy for his portrayal of serial killer Larry Hall on Black Bird, he made sure to acknowledge the late actor, who died in last May before the series was released on Apple TV+.

"Ray Li-freaking-otta," Hauser, 36, began, repeating his name once more to cheers from the audience. "Get up! C'mon! Ray Liotta. Ray Liotta, baby. Yeah!"

Liotta died in his sleep at the age of 67 in the Dominican Republic. He was survived by fiancée Jacy Nittolo and daughter Karsen, 23, who he shared with ex-wife Michelle Grace.

The actor starred in Black Bird as the father of Taron Egerton's character, Jimmy Keene. The limited series follows Keene, a convict who attempts to elicit a confession from suspected killer Larry Hall (Hauser) under the agreement that he'll be freed if he succeeds.

It's a story adapted from the acclaimed true-crime memoir In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption by James Keene and Hillel Levin.

Hauser – of Richard Jewell, Cruella and I, Tonya fame — received critical acclaim for his work and won at the Globes Tuesday night over fellow nominees F. Murray Abraham, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard Jenkins and Seth Rogen.

After taking the stage to accept his win, the star kicked his acceptance speech with a little joke: "I don't think I'm gonna get the time that like [Steven] Spielberg and the other guys got, so I'm just gonna say a bunch of names."

He then proceeded to thank his wife, Amy Boland Hauser, for her "love" as well as her "patience" and "friendship." After showing appreciation for his son, Harris, the actor said "baby number two on the way, the sequel, this April."

Following his show of love for his family and team, Hauser turned his attention to his Black Bird colleagues. He wrapped by thanking "my brother and my king, Jesus Christ. And to my manager Brian Walsh, do me a favor: get to tables. Goodnight."

This is Hauser's first Golden Globe.

In addition to acting, Hauser also dabbles in the world of rap music. He released his first EP Murder for Higher in July 2022 under the stage name Signet Ringer.

The actor, who's sober, told PEOPLE ahead of his EP release that he's "so grateful" for his sobriety, and that he "dabbled with being sober while shooting Black Bird, because I was just getting a little out of control while playing that character."

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.