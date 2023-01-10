Jennifer Coolidge Gets Bleeped, Standing Ovation and Brings Mike White to Tears at Golden Globes

Jennifer Coolidge scored her first Golden Globes trophy on Tuesday, beating out fellow nominees including Aubrey Plaza, Claire Danes, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Niecy Nash

Published on January 10, 2023 11:15 PM
Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty

Tanya McQuoid may be gone, but she's not forgotten.

Jennifer Coolidge won the 2023 Golden Globe Award for best supporting actress in a limited series, anthology series, or TV movie thanks to her portrayal of Tanya, a fan-favorite character on HBO's hit series The White Lotus, at Tuesday night's awards ceremony.

Fellow White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza was also nominated in the category, as were Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven) and Niecy Nash (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story).

Jennifer Coolidge attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Upon accepting her award, Coolidge got emotional while delivering her speech as she thanked Ryan Murphy who she said was among five people who kept her going in the industry for 20 years with these "little jobs."

Those gigs she said "would just be enough until the next one, the next one," before noting "Michael Patrick King you kept me going for a long time."

"Then there would be Reese [Witherspoon], you got me Legally Blonde then the Weiss brothers kept me going with like five American Pies, some of these things would go you know five different episodes or sequels of American Pie. I milked that to gold. I mean I'll still go for six or seven, whatever they want," she said.

After thanking her agents, she proceeded to express her gratitude for White Lotus creator Mike White and praised him for his work, which eventually brought him to tears.

"I just want to say Mike White you gave me hope, even though this is the end because you did kill me off but it doesn't matter because you really changed my life in a million different ways — my neighbors aren't being mean to me, things like that — and none of those people, I was never invited to one party on my hill and now everyone's inviting me!" she said.

"It's to you Mike White, this is something all of you," Coolidge shared before continuing to gush over the director and writer. "If you don't know Mike White, this is something you should know: he's worried about the world, he's worried about people, you're worried about animals. He really is one of the greatest people I've ever met, he gives me so much excitement to be, you make people want to live longer and I didn't."

Concluding her victory remarks, she added, "So I just want to say Mike White *BLEEP* I love you and I just want to say this has been a fun night. Thank you. Thank you."

Her speech also received huge applause and a standing ovation from the audience in attendance at the event held at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The 60-year-old actress — who also won her first primetime Emmy this past September for her role as Tanya — almost passed on the job entirely because she didn't feel like she was in "fighting shape" after gaining weight during the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine.

Luckily, a good friend of Coolidge's talked her into taking the role anyway.

THE WHITE LOTUS season 2; credit HBO
HBO

"That girlfriend just gave me this [pep talk and said], 'You are out of your mind. Just go, just f---ing go do it. Are you ever going to be in shape?'" Coolidge recalled their conversation.

"For once in my life, I listened. Usually, I have my own thing in my head but I listened," she said.

After winning the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie, Coolidge called her victory "a once-in-a-lifetime thing" and danced her way off stage as "Hit the Road Jack" played in the background.

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards are being broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

