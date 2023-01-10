Quinta Brunson Gets Flood of Texts While Reading Golden Globes Acceptance Speech for 'Abbott Elementary' Win

Brunson, Kaley Cuoco, Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega and Jean Smart were all up for best musical or comedy actress at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

Published on January 10, 2023 09:32 PM
Quinta Brunson accepts the Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty

This teacher received high marks!

During Tuesday's 80th Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in ‎Los Angeles, Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) won the best musical or comedy actress award. She was nominated against Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant),Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Jenna Ortega(Wednesday)and Jean Smart (Hacks).

"Wow, let me get myself together, okay," Brunson, 33, said as she pulled out her phone to read her acceptance speech. Then, after glancing at it: "Okay, let me skip past my family text messaging."

Brunson started by thanking "the people I have to say thank you to."

2023 <a href="https://people.com/tag/golden-globes" data-inlink="true">Golden Globes</a> Portraits
Hunter Abrams/Shutterstock

"To Disney, to 20th Century, Warner Bros., thank you guys," she said. "Thank you for believing in this show about a group of teachers from Philadelphia. It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn't even imagine it would've. But let's be real, I did imagine this when I sold it to you. Thank you for believing in it."

Brunson went on to recognize her co-producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, "who are just incredible and just support my vision," she said. "It's just worth everything to be able to have two people support you like that. They're very white men and they just be like, 'Okay, Quinta!' So they let me get away with a lot and it really works out."

RELATED VIDEO: Quinta Brunson Talks Confidence, Oprah and Her Surprising Journey to Making Abbott Elementary

The Philadelphia native also shouted out her costars, recognizing Tyler James Williams' win earlier in the night for best supporting TV actor.

"I love you guys so much and I wouldn't be here if it weren't for having you," Brunson said of her castmates. "I can't believe I got to see one of my cast members win tonight and i'm just so happy to be here with you all."

Brunson wears several hats on Abbott Elementary. Not only does she star in the series, but she also helps write and produce the program she created. Previously, when Brunson spoke to PEOPLE about making the hit comedy, she said she "just wanted to make a good show with good people."

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

"To be honest, I didn't have to deal with much 'I don't see it,'" she continued, detailing her experience getting the show off the ground. "There was one other network that will remain nameless that didn't understand the value of it, but that's how it goes. ABC won that bidding war."

She added, "My co-showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker also saw the vision right away. I was fortunate. It's most certainly not a common L.A. story for Black creators, but I think [I'm] a sign that times are changing."

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards are being broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

