'The Bear' 's Jeremy Allen White Is 'Incredibly Grateful' for Globes Win, Tells Wife 'I Love You Deep in My Bones'

Jeremy Allen White is a Golden Globe winner!

The Bear star took home the win at the Golden Globe Awards 2023 in the best musical or comedy actor category and extended his gratitude to his family, cast and fellow nominees.

"I am in awe of you. You're all legends, it's an honor just to have my name near yours," he shared of Donald Glover (Atlanta), Bill Hader (Barry), Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building), and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building), who were all up for the coveted award.

"My cast and crew: if I'm good, it is because you are good so thank you, thank you so much," he continued before giving a sweet shoutout to his friends and colleagues.b"You've changed my life. I am incredibly, incredibly, grateful."

White ended his acceptance speech by sharing a loving message to his actress wife Addison Timlin.

"I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you've done," he told her.

In the show, White, 31, plays Carmy, a classically trained chef struggling to take over his dead brother's sandwich shop.

There have been articles, memes, and even a New Yorker cartoon dedicated to his character's appeal. ("So ... what was all that 'Yes, Chef' stuff about?" reads the cartoon picturing a couple in bed.)

The Bear has garnered acclaim from critics and fans alike since its June 2022 premiere. It has also attracted more attention for leading man White, who had fans obsessing over him because of the series.

"It's been pretty wild the way it's connected with so many people," he told PEOPLE in August.

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear. Matt Dinerstein/FX

White also put a lot of work into the role, even working at Michelin-starred restaurants.

"I had two months before we shot the pilot, and I was working really hard. I had a station set up in my hotel room, and every night I was trying to do 30 minutes to an hour of knife work before I'd go to bed," he also said at the time.

"Prior to the show, I really was useless in a kitchen. We went to shoot the series in January, February — so all December I was really cooking," he added. "I did Christmas Eve dinner, I did Christmas Day dinner for me and my family — all big meals. I love a Sunday roast. I love something really hearty, almost wintry comfort food. I'll do short ribs, roasted vegetables, some kind of potato. That's what I like to make and what I like to eat."

The Bear was renewed for a second season in July 2022. After winning his award on Tuesday, White spoke about the show's second season, noting that he was unaware of what creator Christopher Storer had in the works.

"Really and truly, I haven't read anything. I've been bothering Chris all night," he said. "He says January 15th."

