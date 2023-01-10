Amanda Seyfried Wins Best Limited Series Actress at the 2023 Golden Globes for 'The Dropout'

Amanda Seyfried took home another win for her pitch-perfect portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes.

Seyfried won the award for best limited series actress at the 2023 Golden Globes, though she had to miss accepting the award because she's "deep in the process of creating a new musical."

"Amanda Seyfried is deep in the process of creating a musical and could not be here," announced the presenters, Yellowstone's Cole Hauser and Mo, as they accepted the award on The Dropout star's behalf.

Tuesday's award marked the first time the 37-year-old actress took home a win at the Golden Globes.

Other nominees in the category included Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Lily James (Pam & Tommy) and Julia Roberts (Gaslit).

The award was a tight race as The Dropout and Pam & Tommy were also nominated for best limited series in 2022.

Chastain has 8 previous Golden Globe nominations, with one win in 2013 for her role in Zero Dark Thirty. Garner has been nominated two additional times for Ozark, while Seyfried was nominated for Mank in 2021. Roberts lead the pack with 10 previous nominations and two best actress and one best supporting actress wins — for Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich and Steel Magnolias.

Seyfriend also took home the lead actress in a limited series win at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards for her role as Theranos creator Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout.

Afer taking home the win, she told PEOPLE she will put her first Emmy trophy in 5-year-old daughter Nina's room before admitting that her older child could work in entertainment — just like her parents.

"Totally," Seyfried told PEOPLE when asked whether she would support her daughter pursuing acting. "My husband's like, 'I'm terrified.' "

"And I was like, 'Let her do what she's going to do. She's a f---ing child of actors. What do you expect?' " the actress joked.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards are being broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.