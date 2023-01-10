Amanda Seyfried Wins Best Limited Series Actress at the 2023 Golden Globes for 'The Dropout'

Seyfried had to miss accepting the award because she's "deep in the process of creating a new musical"

By
and
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 11:12 PM
Amanda Seyfried attends 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on November 7, 2022 at Cipriani South Street in New York City.
Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Amanda Seyfried took home another win for her pitch-perfect portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes.

Seyfried won the award for best limited series actress at the 2023 Golden Globes, though she had to miss accepting the award because she's "deep in the process of creating a new musical."

"Amanda Seyfried is deep in the process of creating a musical and could not be here," announced the presenters, Yellowstone's Cole Hauser and Mo, as they accepted the award on The Dropout star's behalf.

Tuesday's award marked the first time the 37-year-old actress took home a win at the Golden Globes.

Other nominees in the category included Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Lily James (Pam & Tommy) and Julia Roberts (Gaslit).

The award was a tight race as The Dropout and Pam & Tommy were also nominated for best limited series in 2022.

Chastain has 8 previous Golden Globe nominations, with one win in 2013 for her role in Zero Dark Thirty. Garner has been nominated two additional times for Ozark, while Seyfried was nominated for Mank in 2021. Roberts lead the pack with 10 previous nominations and two best actress and one best supporting actress wins — for Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich and Steel Magnolias.

Seyfriend also took home the lead actress in a limited series win at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards for her role as Theranos creator Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout.

Afer taking home the win, she told PEOPLE she will put her first Emmy trophy in 5-year-old daughter Nina's room before admitting that her older child could work in entertainment — just like her parents.

"Totally," Seyfried told PEOPLE when asked whether she would support her daughter pursuing acting. "My husband's like, 'I'm terrified.' "

"And I was like, 'Let her do what she's going to do. She's a f---ing child of actors. What do you expect?' " the actress joked.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards are being broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

Related Articles
Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell, Quinta Brunson
Golden Globe 2023 Winners: Read the Full List!
Julia Garner accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series – Musical-Comedy or Drama award for "Ozark" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Julia Garner Continues Awards Sweep with 2023 Golden Globes Win for Final Season of 'Ozark'
Zendaya attends Euphoria FYC at Paramount Theatre on December 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Zendaya Wins 2023 Golden Globes Best Television Actress in a Drama Series
Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California., Actor Austin Butler arrives at the world premiere of "Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh!" at the Westside Pavillion on December 2, 2008 in Westwood, California.
See Former Child Stars Who Won Big at the 2023 Golden Globes (Austin Butler! Ke Huy Quan!) Then and Now
Jenna Ortega, Margot Robbie, Angela Bassett
The Best Beauty Looks at the 2023 Golden Globes
Eddie Redmayne arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images); Julia Roberts attends the World Premiere of "Ticket To Paradise" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 7, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Eddie Redmayne Fanboys Over Julia Roberts at the 2023 Golden Globes: 'I Am Obsessed'
White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Among 2023 Golden Globes Presenters
'Wednesday' 's Jenna Ortega and 'White Lotus' Star Jennifer Coolidge Among 2023 Golden Globes Presenters
Cate Blanchett attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner on January 06, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Cate Blanchett Wins Best Actress in a Drama at the Golden Globes 2023
Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon and Kevin Costner of MTV Ent Studios/101 Studios during a visit to BAFTA headquarters to celebrate the launch of Paramount+ UK at BAFTA on June 20, 2022 in London, England.
'Yellowstone' 's Kevin Costner Named the 2023 Golden Globes' Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ivy Maurice attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Thanks Daughter for 'Winning' Style Advice at Golden Globes: 'Birthing Pain Was Worth It'
Angela Bassett arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Angela Bassett Radiates Queen Energy in Head-to-Toe Bling at the 2023 Golden Globes
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Mike White accepts the Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
'White Lotus' ' Mike White Was 'Too Drunk' for Planned Globes Speech But 'Would Take a Bullet' for Cast
NBC's 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show
Michelle Yeoh Wins Best Actress in a Comedy at Golden Globes 2023: 'Not Letting Go of This'
Paul Walter Hauser accepts the Best Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "Black Bird" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Golden Globe Winner Paul Walter Hauser Leads Rousing Tribute to Late 'Black Bird' Costar Ray Liotta
Emma D'Arcy arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards
'House of the Dragon' 's Emma D'Arcy Says Golden Globes 2023 Nod Came After They 'Stopped Pretending'
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, Wednesday, White Lotus
'White Lotus,' 'Top Gun 2,' 'Avatar 2' and 'Wednesday' All Land 2023 Golden Globe Nominations