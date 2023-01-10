Quinta Brunson Name-Checks Influencers While Accepting 'Abbott Elementary' 's Golden Globe: 'Hey, Brad Pitt'

Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building and Wednesday were all also nominated ahead of the milestone 80th ceremony

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on January 10, 2023 11:33 PM
Quinta Brunson accepts the Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty

While accepting the Golden Globe for best musical or comedy series, Abbot Elementary creator Quinta Brunson gave a sweet nod to those who inspired her — including Brad Pitt!

"Thank you so, so much," Brunson, 33, began her speech at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday. "I created this show because I love comedy. There are so many people in the room tonight who are the reason why I'm here today. Not to be corny, but Henry Winkler you're one of the reasons I'm here today because of watching you. Bob Odenkirk I know you're in your drama bed now but Mr. Show made me want to make television. Seth [Rogen], I know you're probably high, but from the heart, everything that you've ever made made me want to make comedy. Comedy is so important to me. Comedy brings people together. Comedy gives us all the same laugh. Hey, Brad Pitt. He's right there."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt/" data-inlink="true">Brad Pitt</a> Quinta Brunson <a href="https://people.com/tag/golden-globe-awards/" data-inlink="true">Golden Globes</a>
NBC

"I'm going to pull it together to say that we made this show because we love comedy and we love tv. This is my cast and I love them. I don't know where I'd be without them. We get to make this show for everyone. During a very tough time in this country, I'm happy that Abbott Elementary is able to make so many people laugh.

Abbott Elementary (ABC), The Bear (FX), Hacks (HBO), Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) and Wednesday (Netflix) were all nominated ahead of the milestone 80th ceremony.

Quinta Brunson (C) and cast of "Abbott Elementary" accept the Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy award onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Rich Polk/NBC via Getty

Abbott Elementary grew in popularity among critics and viewers alike soon after its December 2021 premiere. The mockumentary sitcom, created by star Quinta Brunson, follows a group of teachers navigating the ups and downs of working at their Philadelphia public school.

Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph and William Stanford Davis also star in the hit series.

Previously opening up about making the comedy show, Brunson told PEOPLE that she "just wanted to make a good show with good people."

"To be honest, I didn't have to deal with much 'I don't see it,'" she also said of getting the show off the ground. "There was one other network that will remain nameless that didn't understand the value of it, but that's how it goes. ABC won that bidding war."

"My co-showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker also saw the vision right away. I was fortunate," she added. "It's most certainly not a common L.A. story for Black creators, but I think [I'm] a sign that times are changing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards are being broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

Related Articles
Quinta Brunson accepts the Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Quinta Brunson Gets Flood of Texts While Reading Golden Globes Acceptance Speech for 'Abbott Elementary' Win
Tyler James Williams accepts the Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series – Musical-Comedy or Drama award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Tyler James Williams Thanks 'Abbott Elementary' Costars After Golden Globes Win: 'Honor to Work with You'
Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell, Quinta Brunson
Golden Globe 2023 Winners: Read the Full List!
Julia Garner accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series – Musical-Comedy or Drama award for "Ozark" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Julia Garner Continues Awards Sweep with 2023 Golden Globes Win for Final Season of 'Ozark'
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Selena Gomez Brings High-Fashion Drama to Golden Globes Red Carpet in Show-Stopping Valentino Look
Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon and Kevin Costner of MTV Ent Studios/101 Studios during a visit to BAFTA headquarters to celebrate the launch of Paramount+ UK at BAFTA on June 20, 2022 in London, England.
'Yellowstone' 's Kevin Costner Named the 2023 Golden Globes' Best Actor in a Drama Series
White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Among 2023 Golden Globes Presenters
'Wednesday' 's Jenna Ortega and 'White Lotus' Star Jennifer Coolidge Among 2023 Golden Globes Presenters
2023 Golden Globes Portraits
Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheryl Lee Ralph and More Stars in PEOPLE's Golden Globes Portrait Studio
Niecy Nash Fangirls Over Rihanna at Golden Globes 2023: 'I Dressed Up as You for Halloween'
Niecy Nash Fangirls Over Rihanna at Golden Globes 2023: 'I Dressed Up as You for Halloween'
Ryan Murphy
Ryan Murphy Accepts Carol Burnett Award at 2023 Golden Globes and Speaks on His Career of 'Hope and Progress'
Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan
Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis and Tracy Morgan Among 2023 Golden Globe Awards Presenters
Colin Farrell accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for "The Banshees of Inisherin" from Ana de Armas onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas
Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jerrod Carmichael Confronts Golden Globe Racism Scandal Head-On in Monologue: 'I'm Here Because I'm Black'
Jeremy Allen White accepts the Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for "The Bear" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
'The Bear' 's Jeremy Allen White Is 'Incredibly Grateful' for Globes Win, Tells Wife 'I Love You Deep in My Bones'
Ke Huy Quan accepts an award onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Ke Huy Quan Looks Back on 'Indiana Jones' and Tough Times as a Former Kid Actor amid Emotional Golden Globes Win
Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California., Actor Austin Butler arrives at the world premiere of "Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh!" at the Westside Pavillion on December 2, 2008 in Westwood, California.
See Former Child Stars Who Won Big at the 2023 Golden Globes (Austin Butler! Ke Huy Quan!) Then and Now