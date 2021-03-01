Viral TikTok Star La'Ron Hines Hilariously Quizzes Kids (Including Jabria!) About the Golden Globes

"Who is Lin-Manuel Miranda?" La'Ron Hines asked a little boy, who answered, "Captain America"

TikTok personality La'Ron Hines took his popular segment "Are you smarter than a preschooler" and gave it a Hollywood twist on Sunday at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

Hines, who went viral on social media app with his videos featuring his parents' daycare students, gathered a handful of kids to ask them a few questions about this year's nominees.

"Who is Lin-Manuel Miranda?" Hines, 19, asked.

"Captain America," a little boy replied.

"What is the Queen's Gambit about?" he asked a little girl.

"Fire trucks," she answered, confidently.

And of course, Ja'Bria McCullum, Hines four-year-old godsister and a regular in his TikTok videos, also gave her hot takes on some of this year's biggest movies.

"How many people were in The Chicago 7?" Hines questioned.

"500 hundred," she said without hesitation.

"What is Ozark?" he asked next.

"Ozart is the cookie monster to the cookie jar," she explained.

While the kids certainly came up with some creative answers, there was one thing they were all sure about: Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther.

"Who is Chadwick Boseman?" Hines asked.

"Black Panther," the kids replied, confidently.

Even when one little boy declared Boseman was the "good guy," he quickly name-checked the movie with ease.

Boseman, who died in August at 43 years old after privately battling a stage IV colon cancer diagnosis for four years, was on the top of mind at Sunday's awards ceremony, as he received a posthumous Golden Globes nomination for best actor in a motion picture, drama category for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.