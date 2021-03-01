Jason Bateman Taped Golden Globes Appearance from Jennifer Aniston's House: 'It Takes a Village'

"Bateman came over and brought the @goldenglobes with him," Jennifer Aniston wrote on her Instagram Story

Jason Bateman didn't need to attend the 2021 Golden Globes in person to be surrounded by fellow celebs during the ceremony.

Bateman, 52, taped his Golden Globes appearance from his longtime friend Jennifer Aniston's house on Sunday night.

"Bateman came over and brought the @goldenglobes with him," Aniston, 52, posted on her Instagram Story alongside a snap of the Ozark actor sitting with his daughters Francesca, 14, and Maple, 9.

Aniston also pointed to a family photo sitting on her desk, joking, "Dad and I made a lol cameo."

In another video, Aniston showed a crew member holding up one of her paintings as a make-shift reflector while Bateman filmed.

"My paint by number finally found its calling," she joked of the colorful frog creation.

"Takes a village," she captioned another photo of the actor's elaborate set-up.

Bateman was nominated for best actor in a TV series, drama, for his role in the Netflix hit Ozark, though Josh O'Connor ultimately took home the prize for The Crown.

Aniston and Bateman have appeared alongside one another in several projects over the years, including the comedy films The Switch and Horrible Bosses, and have remained close friends.