Golden Globes 2021: Hugh Grant, Gillian Anderson, Lily Collins and More Celebrate Their Noms

The 2021 Golden Globe nominees are basking in the good news.

In a statement, Hugh Grant, up for best performance by an actor in a miniseries or television film for The Undoing, celebrated his nod, as well as his costars' — Nicole Kidman earned a nomination for best actress and Donald Sutherland, for best supporting actor.

"I'm very grateful," Grant said. "Just to be nominated is a massive honour. Though I would remind the HFPA that I still have the sculpting hammer. I'm also [very] proud for the show itself and happy for Nicole and Donald for their nominations."

Image zoom Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in The Undoing | Credit: Niko Tavernise/HBO

Lily Collins, nominated for Emily in Paris, said she's "extremely grateful" that both her role and the show were recognized.

"Words cannot express how extremely grateful and excited I am to be nominated for my role in Emily in Paris and for the show's nomination!" she said in a statement. "I'm beyond thrilled the series was recognized and I feel so lucky to be in a category including such incredible women who have kept me laughing and smiling all year long. The greatest gift of playing Emily has been providing a sense of escapism and fun during a time when we all needed it most. I'm so proud of this show and so thankful to the HFPA, Netflix, Darren and the entire cast and crew without whom Emily would be truly lost."

Collins also highlighted her recent film, Mank, which earned nominations in several categories, adding: "I'm also incredibly proud of my MANK family and sending them so much love as well! I'm overwhelmed with happiness. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart. Bisous!"

Said Emily in Paris showrunner and creator Darren Star, "Thank you to the HFPA for this amazing honor for EMILY IN PARIS. We had such a great time making this show in Paris with our amazing French crew. I also want to thank MTV Studios and Netflix for their unwavering support and separately congratulate Lily on her much deserved nomination — there is no one better."

Image zoom Lily Collins in Emily in Paris | Credit: CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Gary Oldman, who was nominated for best actor for Mank, said he is "incredibly proud" of the film, which earned five total nominations.

"Despite a stressed pandemic year, there is a comfort of sorts in embracing traditions, perhaps it is a hopeful sign that we will get out of this eventually," his statement said. "The Golden Globes are such a sign of both tradition and normal. So, not to trivialize the current state of affairs, it remains a tremendous honor to be recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press. I am proud to be included with my fellow artists, and incredibly proud at the recognition MANK has received across the board today."

"Both Soul and Mank led us down unfamiliar roads as composers," added composer Trent Reznor, nominated for best original score. "We are beyond thrilled for your recognition of our work on both films. We'd like to thank both camps - Pixar and David Fincher - for being such generous collaborators and for providing such rich canvasses to explore. Thank you HFPA."

Kaley Cuoco shared her reaction to being nominated for her role in The Flight Attendant in an emotional Instagram post that saw her breaking down in tears as her name was read.

"Thank you @goldenglobes #hfpa I will never ever forget this moment and I can't stop crying ... so proud of my entire team @flightattendantonmax !!!!!" she captioned the post.

Emma Corrin, who was nominated for best actress in a television series for her role as Princess Diana in the fourth season of The Crown, shared a video on her Instagram Story of her reaction when she found out.

"THANK YOU @goldenglobes and I LOVE YOU @thecrownnetflix family!!!!! WELL DONE EVERYONE THIS IS MADNESS!! THANK YOU!" she wrote.

"Thank you thank you!" Corrin added in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "I am truly honoured to be named amongst a group of such talented and inspirational women! Working on The Crown was the most magical experience in no small part thanks to the incredible cast and crew that supported and helped guide me through, including my wonderful friend, Josh O'Connor who has so deservingly been recognised today as well. It has been a privilege to be part of The Crown family and to portray our version of Diana... 'Well, You Know, By Being A Mad Tree.'"

Image zoom Credit: Des Willie/Netflix

The Netflix series also earned nods in several other categories, including best television series. Olivia Colman, who plays Queen Elizabeth, was nominated for best actress in a television series, while both Helena Bonham-Carter and Gillian Anderson were recognized for best supporting actress, and Josh O'Connor for best actor.

"I am so thankful to the HFPA for this nomination and for recognising me alongside these extraordinary women, and also to the fans of The Crown for supporting us this season," Anderson, who played Margaret Thatcher, said in a statement. "It was an honour to be a part of it. I owe a lot to Cate Hall and Amy Roberts for their collaboration, vision and genius in making our Thatcher come to life."

"Mind blown," added O'Connor. "Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press! What an honor to be recognized by this group, and among these incredible artists. I share this acknowledgement with our entire cast and crew, our researchers, producers and of course Peter Morgan. Truly, a family I'm honored to be a part of."

Bonham-Carter also shared a statment, noting that she misses her "fake family" from The Crown.

"It's a pleasure for me to be included in the Golden Globes this morning, but it's particularly gratifying to see so many of my co-stars nominated as well, including the show itself," she said. "It's been a great and happiest of jobs and I hope we have provided some diversion in this bonkers time. I miss my fake family. Now that our tenure is over, I couldn't have asked for a nicer retirement present."

"All of us on The Crown are thrilled to be recognised in this way by the HFPA," creator Peter Morgan said in his own statement. "This season really seems to have resonated with audiences of all generations all around the world, and we could not be more grateful or more proud."

Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy reacted to the show's five nominations — including his nod for best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film — on Twitter.

"Thinking of all of the amazingly talented people who helped make this show," he wrote. "Y'did good, team! xo."

Sacha Baron Cohen said he was "overwhelmed and humbled" by the nominations for his roles in both The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

"These nominations are a tribute to the talented creative teams that led and supported both films from inception to this moment," he said in a statement. "I especially want to congratulate the visionary of CHICAGO 7, Aaron Sorkin, and BORAT's Tutar, the incredible Maria Bakalova. These two films are different, but they share a common theme — sometimes we have to protest injustice with our own farce."

"Thank you to the HFPA for this ridiculous amount of nominations. I'm so honoured — and in the event that we don't win, I promise to hire Rudy Giuliani to contest the results," he continued, referencing the infamous scene in the Borat sequel.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 director Aaron Sorkin added, "On behalf of the couple of hundred people who made The Trial of the Chicago 7, we're grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the recognition they gave us this morning, and we're humbled to be in the company of such distinguished nominees. We thought the movie was relevant enough last winter when we were making it. We didn't need it to get more relevant, but it did."

Lin-Manuel Miranda was nominated in the best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical category for Hamilton, which was also recognized for best motion picture, musical or comedy.

"So grateful we got to share #Hamilfilm with you on @disneyplus so you can watch it whenever you want," the star tweeted. "Thank you for honoring the work of this incredible cast and crew, @goldenglobes. Grateful grateful grateful."

Daisy Edgar-Jones was nominated for best actress in a miniseries or television film for Hulu's Normal People, which was also recognized in the best miniseries or television film category.

"Whaaaaaat?! I am completely honoured to have been nominated today alongside such immensely talented actors, some of whom I have grown up idolising and am so grateful to have worked alongside my now dearest friend Paul Mescal," she said in a statement. "Playing Marianne was a beautiful and complex journey and she is a character who I will always treasure close to my heart, and indeed fringe!"

Nicholas Hoult, nominated for his role in The Great opposite Elle Fanning, added in his own statement, "The first time I attended the Golden Globes, I was a 12 year old boy. Who knew that playing a drunk, philandering, sex-addicted, depraved, megalomaniac was my way back! 'TOOSH!' The point is, I feel so honored to have had this organization as a part of my life since I was a kid. I am incredibly grateful for this recognition – playing Peter has been such incredible fun, and I can't begin to express how lucky I feel to have done it all alongside the amazing Elle Fanning with the completely brilliant Tony McNamara leading the way. Huzzah!"

William Horberg, The Queen's Gambit executive producer, celebrated the Netflix series' two nominations, including one for starring actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

"The Queen's Gambit was an international production and a worldwide phenomenon, so it's wonderful to be honored with these nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press," he said. "Super proud of the amazing Anya, and gratitude to my partners Allan Scott and my old friend Scott Frank who is a consummate storyteller but fairly average chess player."

"Wonderful news to wake up to – thank you to the HFPA for their love towards Emma and The Queen's Gambit," said Taylor-Joy, who was also nominated for her role in the film Emma. "What a joy."

Image zoom Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen's Gambit. | Credit: PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX

Jeff Daniels' role in The Comey Rule earned him a best actor nomination and he emphasized the importance of the political drama in his celebration of the nod.

"The Comey Rule wasn't just a project," he said. "It mattered and continues to matter. In an important election year, I knew some people might have said 'shut up and stay out of politics,' but the reason I couldn't is simple: I've got kids and grandkids, and I wanted them to know that I was on the right side of history. In a divided country like ours, you might risk losing half an audience with these choices, but this was just too important."

Brendan Gleeson, also nominated for The Comey Rule, added: "I'm on set in London and just heard the brilliant news. A big shout out to Jeff Daniels — the yin to my yang and the finest scene partner in any Oval Office. A big thanks to Billy Ray, James Comey and all the cast and crew...and to Showtime for airing this timely series. I'm thrilled and honored by this recognition."

Image zoom Jeff Daniels as James Comey in The Comey Rule | Credit: Showtime

Director Sofia Coppola celebrated Bill Murray's nomination for her film, On the Rocks, which also stars Rashida Jones.

"I'm so delighted that the Hollywood Foreign Press have recognized Bill Murray's performance in 'On The Rocks.' Thank you so much," Coppola said. "I think everyone wants to be with Bill in New York sipping martinis. I know I do."

Steve McQueen, who directed and created the British anthology series Small Axe, marked the series' two nominations by recognizing the cast and crew.

"I am so happy the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has recognized our Small Axe family today," he said. "We had such a brilliant crew and cast across the anthology series, some highly experienced actors and craftspeople as well as a lot of exciting new talent who made it onto a set for the very first time. I'm just thrilled."

Small Axe star John Boyega, nominated for best supporting actor, added, "It was the honor of a lifetime to work with Steve McQueen on SMALL AXE. I am thrilled to be part of this anthology series and grateful that it is also being recognized with a nomination by the HFPA. Thank you to Steve McQueen for his vision and trust, to Leroy Logan for sharing his story with us, and to Amazon Studios for its continued support in telling these important, and often overlooked, stories. "

Glenn Close, who was nominated for best supporting actress in a motion picture for the Netflix film, Hillbilly Elegy, said she was "thrilled" by the recognition.

"I'm thrilled and deeply honored to be 'in the room' with my fellow nominees who have done such exquisite work this year," she said. "Thank you, Ron Howard, for giving me the chance to play Mamaw, to the hair and makeup team whose artistry helped me realize her, and to Amy Adams for her fearless, heartbreaking performance."

Image zoom Glenn Close and Amy Adams in Hillbilly Elegy | Credit: Lacey Terrell/NETFLIX

Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons, nominated for his role in Hollywood, said: "I am honored that the HFPA has recognized my performance in HOLLYWOOD and am proud to be nominated alongside such wonderful actors. Playing Henry Wilson was a unique and incredibly rewarding experience. I share this honor with Ryan Murphy, the remarkable cast, our crew, and Netflix."

Other TV star wins included Ramy Youseff, who was recognized for his titular comedy, Ramy.

"I'm so grateful to be recognized again by the HFPA, and I can't wait for awards night. Everybody knows the Golden Globes throw the best Zoom," he wrote, joking about the virtual nature of the awards ceremony.

"Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing Ozark!" Linney said. "What a thrill to be nominated during this locked-down, memorable, crazy, upside down, challenging year. I am so proud to be included in this amazing list of nominees. And special congratulations to Regina King!!!!"

Image zoom Jason Bateman and Laura Linney | Credit: Steve Dietl/Netflix

Ethan Hawke, nominated for best actor for the Hulu series, The Good Lord Bird, said: "Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honor. From its inception, THE GOOD LORD BIRD was a passion project for everyone involved and I am so proud of the final product. I'm thrilled to be nominated alongside all the incredible talent in this category. I share this recognition with James McBride, whose words continue to inspire me, and the whole cast and crew who made the series the triumph that it is."

Bill Lawrence, the executive producer and co-creator of Ted Lasso, marked the show's nomination for best TV show with gratitude.

"I'm going with grateful," he said in a statement. "Grateful to Apple for letting us do the show. Grateful to Jason for his voice and vision, and most importantly: grateful for the gig and proud that I get to do this with so many talented, kind people."

Sarah Paulson celebrated her nomination for Ratched, the Ryan Murphy-created series that earned three nods, including another for supporting actress Cynthia Nixon.

"Bringing Mildred Ratched to the screen was a labor of love, and today's nominations are the cherry on top," she said. "I am thrilled for Cynthia, and am proud of our entire brilliant cast and tireless crew. Much love and gratitude to Mr. Ryan Murphy and to the HFPA for this honor."

Image zoom Credit: SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX

Netflix limited series Unorthodox earned two nominations, one for Shira Haas for best actress in a miniseries or television film and another for best miniseries or television film. Executive producer Anna Winger said she was "honored" to be recognized.

"We are thrilled with the continued recognition and support for Unorthodox," she said. "All of us involved in making the series are honored by this nomination. Thank you to The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, our brilliant cast and crew, our passionate fans worldwide, and to Netflix for supporting us on this journey."

Riz Ahmed, nominated for best actor in a motion picture for The Sound of Metal, said, "Thank you HFPA for this incredible honour. Bringing Ruben to life changed me. It was a gift given to me by Darius Marder's daring genius, and the radical empathy of my teachers Jeremy Lee Stone, Leighton Grant, Guy Licata, Gregory Berger-Sobeck. Special thanks to all those in the Deaf community I was privileged to be guided by, as well as Paul Raci, Olivia Cooke, and all our cast and crew. Thank you to Amazon and Caviar for all the support."

Andra Day was recognized for her role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which also earned a nod for best original song.

"Gratitude. God is great. No other words can describe how I feel," she said in reaction to the news. "Grateful to Lee, SLP, Tasha, Thom, my co-stars, the entire cast and production, to Hulu, and the whole team that believes and is working tirelessly for this. Thank you to the voters, outlets and fans that support us and Billie. Y'all are a big blessing."

Fey will be live from the Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center in New York City and Poehler will host from the Globes' usual location inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.