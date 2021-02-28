The Great actress and producer said she has "more energy than ever before" ahead of the awards ceremony

Elle Fanning Says She's 'Running on Adrenaline' as She Watches the Golden Globes from London

Elle Fanning might need some caffeine to help her get through the 2021 Golden Globes.

The actress, 22, joked about having to stay up late in order to watch this year's awards ceremony from London, England, where she is currently filming the second season of The Great.

"It's not sunny right now," she said on the E! virtual red carpet of her location.

Because of the time change, the ceremony will air at 1 a.m. local time in London — something Fanning said won't be a problem for her.

"Honestly, I have to admit I'm a super night owl like I can easily stay up until 3 a.m.," she said. "I think I have more energy than ever before today."

"I'm also completely just running on adrenaline," she added.

Fanning is nominated for best actress in a television series, comedy or musical for her role in the Hulu comedy. Her costar Nicholas Holt was also recognized, while the show nabbed a best television series, comedy or musical nomination.

The actress, who also serves as a producer on the show, said she found out about the nominations while surrounded by the show's cast and crew.

"I found out on set," she said. "I found out with the cast and crew, which is the best way."

The Great is loosely based on the rise to power of Catherine the Great, Empress of All Russia.

"I think the comedy aspect kind of terrified me a bit," Fanning said during a pre-recorded interview that aired during the HFPA's pre-show on Twitter. "Jumping into the deep end kind of blindfolded not knowing the comedic ropes ... comedy you have to go for it."